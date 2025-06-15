A Rangers favourite has urged the club not to part company with one of their star players.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have been urged to resist the temptation of selling one of their top top assets amid lurking Aston Villa and European interest.

The Light Blues have been taken over by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises. It has fans dreaming of a big summer transfer window but player trading is also on the minds of the new Rangers powerbrokers, and that means sales as well as additions. Nico Raskin has broken into the Belgian national team off the back of Ibrox form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That has had him linked with big moves, with reports in Italy this week suggesting Aston Villa, Marseille and Fiorentina are all keen on a star Rangers are said to rate at around £25m. McCall, a club favourite after appearing for the club between 1991-1998 then managing Rangers, says he’s the type of character his ex side need.

Stuart McCall on Rangers transfer stance on Nico Raskin

Now assistant to Paul Heckingbottom at Preston North End having been number two to him at Sheffield United beforehand, he told the Sunday Post: “I really like watching Raskin play for Rangers every time I see him because he gives everything he's got - and he's a good player. Raskin ticks the box of a good character to me. I don't know him personally but I watched him before he went to Rangers. At Sheffield United, our head of recruitment asked me to take a look at Raskin. I watched him in a few games and liked what I saw.

“He wants to be in there fighting. I saw him having that wee niggle at Callum McGregor in one of the Old Firm games. He's never happy to accept a defeat. Every game has got to hurt you if it doesn't go well for Rangers. From my point of view - and as a Rangers supporter watching him I'd definitely love him to be in our dressing room for the next few years.”

Why transfer window is set to be so big for Rangers

“I was so disappointed Raskin didn't get more game time under Clement the season before. He came to Rangers and got off to a decent start, he was quite impressive. Then, I know he had a couple of injuries. But every time I saw him coming oft the bench, he had an influence on the game. I don't know if there was a bit of a clash or if the manager didn't trust him. But I was always surprised he didn't see more action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Until you get a run of games, you can't hit your form and your fitness. He'd have the odd poor game but I think that was because he never got the chance to get a rhythm to his game. The game can be won and lost in the midfield area and Raskin has shown up well in the big games, dominating that midfield. It's been great to see what he's done and the call-ups for Belgium will have given him another boost.

“Recruitment is going to be massive again this summer. You have a lot of fringe players who have been brought to the club who, really, mentality-wise have been wide of the mark. It's OK having good players but the bottom line is you need more than that to play for Rangers and win titles. Good players who are excellent characters will take you a long way. And you know you're getting that with Nico Raskin.”