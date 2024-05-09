Rangers manager Philippe Clement. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Wire)

The latest stories on the Scottish Premiership transfer rumour mill for Celtic and Rangers.

This season’s final Scottish Premiership Old Firm derby is now just days away and the weekend’s clash could well decide who will lift the trophy. Celtic are currently leading rivals Rangers by three points but a win for Philippe Clement’s side could blow it all wide open once again.

As we eagerly await the Glasgow showdown at Celtic Park, let’s take a look at some of the latest headlines for the two clubs as the summer transfer window draws closer.

Rangers hold ‘strong interest’

Rangers reportedly hold a ‘strong interest’ in centre-back José Córdoba ahead of the summer transfer window. The Levski Sofia star is entering the final 12 months of his contract and the Bulgarian club are willing to cash in this summer to avoid the risk of losing him for free next year, according to Panamanian outlet El Marcador TV.

South American transfer expert Jose Miguel Dominguez has reported that Rangers are among the multiple European clubs looking to sign Córdoba once the window opens as they look to strengthen their defensive ranks.

"There is strong interest from Scottish club Rangers. We also already know about Besiktas and teams from France, but there are other teams from Turkey too. Half of Europe sees Cordoba because it has huge potential and because he is so young,” Dominguez said.

"He is a leader and he was the best central defender in the Bulgarian league this season. And this says a lot about a footballer who is going for more. We understand he is rated around €2-3m (£1.7m-2.5m), and this is quite an affordable figure for teams."

Rodgers eyes EFL coach for Celtic job

Celtic are looking to recruit a new U18s manager and Adam Asghar has emerged as a ‘leading candidate’ ahead of the final decision. According to Record Sport, the 29-year-old has caught the attention of Brendan Rodgers and his staff, having coached in both Scotland and England during his career so far.

Asghar is currently the Southampton U21s head coach and has a wealth of experience working with the likes of Sunderland and Motherwell in their development systems. In 2019, he was appointed senior academy head coach at Dundee United, before moving to Sunderland in 2022 where his team finished runners-up to U18 Premier League champions Manchester City in his first season.

Celtic could yet make a number of appointments, having interviewed for the U18 position as well as a role with the B team following Darren O’Dea’s move to pathway manager. Ex-Hoops Charlie Mulgrew and Jonny Hayes are also being considered in the recruitment process.