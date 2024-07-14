A Rangers match programme from 1948 is expected to fetch a four figure sum at auction. Picture date: Thursday November 30, 2023.

There’s a lot to keep track of this summer as the Scottish Premiership clubs have wasted no time in getting stuck into the transfer market. The new season is fast approaching and fans can get ready for the start of the action, which will surely see another battle between Celtic and Rangers for the title.

Let’s take a dive into some of the latest headlines for the two Glasgow rivals.

Rangers ‘increasingly likely’ to sell £4m-rated star

Rangers have wasted no time getting stuck into signing new talent this summer, with Connor Barron and Hamza Igamane among others already over the threshold, and other names still on the radar as well. The Gers are looking to potentially part ways with some players too, and one man they are reportedly open to offers for is Connor Goldson.

According to Football Insider, the Ibrox side are ‘increasingly likely to accept an offer’ for the centre-back this summer, with a number of clubs interested in snapping him up. The report says that Birmingham City are ‘leading the race’ for Goldson’s signature but there are Saudi Arabia clubs also in the running.

There is reportedly ‘a lot of doubt’ surrounding the 31-year-old’s future at Ibrox and a return to England is ‘a strong possibility’. Birmingham have already pitched a contract proposal to Goldson’s camp and Rangers must make a decision on whether to cash in or not. Transfermarkt currently value the defender at €5 million (£4m).

Premier League side ‘pushing’ for key Celtic man

Celtic are taking a slower approach to their summer business but clubs are eyeing up the players on Brendan Rodgers’ roster. After Matt O’Riley’s stunning season, he is attracting a lot of attention and according to TEAMtalk, Leicester City are ‘pushing to win the race’ to sign the midfielder.

The Premier League new boys are rivalling interest from the likes of Everton, Southampton and Atalanta. The report claims that Leicester are in a ‘strong position’ to sign O’Riley and they are pushing to agree terms with Celtic.

However, the Hoops are demanding more than £25 million before they consider letting their star playmaker leave the club. If they can agree a fee in excess of the £25 million figure, it will eclipse both the club’s and the league’s record departure.