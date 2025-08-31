A Rangers transfer update has emerged after the Old Firm.

Rangers interest in an Everton star has been confirmed, as head coach Russell Martin confirms a senior exit is on the horizon.

The Light Blues played out a drab stalemate with Celtic in the first Old Firm of the Premiership season, as time ticks down on the summer transfer window. Deadline day kicks off on Monday and ahead of the head coach has answered questions on Everton striker Youssef Chermiti.

There have been rumours that a £10m deal could be in the works for the star sporting director Kevin Thelwell signed while in that role at the Premier League side. Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, he confirmed that it was a striker deal that he was hopeful would get over the line.

Youssef Chermiti to Rangers transfer latest

He said: “ I only spoke to Kevin this morning so I haven't had a chance to catch up since. But I think it's one we're really hopeful of concluding and getting done.”

It was also confirmed by Martin that Dessers has likely played his last game. The striker came off the bench to make what is likely to be 116th and final Rangers appearance, having netted 52 goals and 17 assists during his time at the club. He said: “I also think Cyriel’s probably played his last game for the club and he's been great.

“He's been great the whole time he's been here. So he goes with everyone's best wishes. Obviously things can change in football, but it looks likely, and we'll have two guys at least in the building and we'll see what happens outside of that. I think it's great for everyone. It's good business for us. It's good for him and the stage he's at in his career. So as I said, he goes with everyone's best wishes.”

Russell Martin on Nico Raskin future at Rangers

Finally, the head coach also talked over the future of Belgian international Nico Raskin, who was left out of his squad for this clash. There have been murmurings of a move to either Wolves or Crystal Palace with the midfielder appearing to have crashed out of plans under the ex Southampton boss for undisclosed reasons, having been a key player last term.

He said: “I just want to focus on the team that we had and the squad, they were great. I just want to focus the energy on the squad. They were great. I'm really proud of them. They showed real togetherness, spirit and fight. And they ran for each other and played for each other. I'm just really proud of the players.”

On the game, Martin added: “I'm disappointed we didn't win because I thought the guys were great. So I was really proud of the performance they showed. The desire, the fight. Everything we were questioned about on midweek, really. After a difficult week, the response in that sense was amazing. You can then show a little bit more composure at times and make the most of that but I love the fight. I love the spirit, especially some guys who haven't played as much as they want recently. I love their reaction, their response. So I felt like the guys were hungry and aggressive and we kept a clean sheet. I'm a bit disappointed not to win the game, but I think it was an important performance after midweek.”