Rangers lost out to Celtic at the weekend

Celtic put one hand on the Scottish Premiership trophy last weekend after another dramatic meeting with Rangers.

Celtic have extended their lead at the top of the table to six points thanks to an important win at Parkhead in their final Old Firm clash of the Scottish Premiership season.

The Hoops are now on the home stretch to securing another title and defending their crown. All Celtic have to do is bank one point from their remaining games against Kilmarnock and St Mirren to pull completely out of the reach of Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two Glasgow sides are scheduled to lock horns one final time this season in the Scottish Cup final as well, which could serve as redemption for the Gers, or lead to further bragging rights for Brendan Rodgers and his men.

After April’s electrifying Old Firm showcase at Ibrox, which ended 3-3 thanks to a stunning Rangers comeback, many expected Saturday’s meeting to be similar. Plenty of goals, plenty of action, and nothing to separate the two juggernauts of the Scottish Premiership.

There was certainly a lot of action — John Lundstram gifting Celtic an own goal and then being sent off was definitely one of the main highlights for Hoops fans — but it ultimately ended in a win for Rodgers.

Following the result against his former side, Graeme Souness weighed on the frustrating defeat and discussed how he felt about Rangers’ performance away from home. He admitted that the Hoops are now ahead of the Light Blues in a title confession, with a six-point gap all but likely too much to make up with two games to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ultimately, disappointment. I felt they started [well]. They [Rangers] didn’t concede a goal in the early minutes this time. They weathered the early storm at Parkhead and started to settle down. Fabio Silva had the best chance and how he’s put it wide from there only he knows,” the ex-Liverpool and Gers star told talkSPORT.

“For me, there’s not a lot between them. Ultimately, it’s not a new thing. They’ve drawn 3-3 and lost two games 2-1 and had a man sent off at Parkhead.

“They [Celtic] are ahead of Rangers. They have better strikers. I don’t see a gulf in the quality of football they play. They have better goal-getters and that ultimately does decide games.”