Both players have been identified by Ibrox scouts as youth prospects who can grow to become key members of Philippe Clement’s side

Alan Hutton has explained why two transfer targets heavily linked with Rangers could prove to be “amazing” signings.

Gers boss Philippe Clement has already been extremely active in the summer transfer market so far as he attempts to put his own stamp on the first-team squad, with further ins and outs expected over the next couple of weeks. The Belgian has made five new signings to date, bringing back Oscar Cortes on loan with an obligation to buy from RC Lens while Liam Kelly has re-joined to bolster the goalkeeping ranks. Jefte, Clinton Nsiala and Connor Barron are the other names who have checked in during the early weeks of the window opening.

They could soon be followed in the door by Bayern Munich winger Yusuf Kabadayi and Morocco youth international Hamza Igamane, who have both been identified as promising young talents who have the potential to grow into becoming key members of Clement’s new-look side.

Hutton has offered his view on why the pair could prove to be huge success stories in Govan, while acknowledging that questions are still likely to be asked over whether they can handle the heat of playing in front of capacity crowds and at the top level in European football.

However, the former Light Blues and Scotland defender trusts that the Gers scouting team will have left no stone unturned in carrying out their extensive data research on the youth prospects as Clement and recruitment chief Nils Koppen look to reap the benefits of a major squad rebuild. Discussing the potential of both players, Hutton told Football Insider: “The two of them, of course, they’re a bit unknown. But, like everyone else, I’ve looked up what they’re all about and what they can bring to the team. They’re young and I’m sure the backroom staff have done their due diligence on them and they think they can improve the squad.

“Look, there are still going to be question marks, we don’t know if they can play at this level in front of 50-60,000 people every other week, or in the Champions League if they get there. But it’s up to them to prove they can handle it. If so, they could be amazing signings.”

