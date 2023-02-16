Celtic star slams ‘frustrating’ VAR as Southampton ‘snub’ ex-Rangers boss

The latest news headlines from Celtic & Rangers

Matt O’Riley ‘frustrated’

Celtic’s Matt O’Riley has revealed his frustations with VAR, with the technology having a negative impact on his side even when the decision goes their way. The 22-year-old scored his first goal of the season in their Scottish Cup win over St Mirren, where the Glasgow giants were awarded a penalty via VAR, while Buddies defender Richard Taylor was also sent off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the VAR helped Celtic get the win, there was a lengthy delay as the checks were completed which O’Riley believed only disrupted them and worked in St Mirren’s favour. Speaking at a fan event in Belfast, he said: “It is frustrating. It takes a really long time. I don’t know what the average time is but it must be over two or three minutes each time.

“For us it’s not ideal, especially the way we play and the momentum we have when we’re constantly attacking teams, it gives them a breather as well. The way we’re playing, we’re trying to tire teams out, so it’s a bit frustrating in that sense but at the same time everyone has to deal with it.”

Steven Gerrard snubbed

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steven Gerrard was reportedly turned down for the vacant Southampton job after the club were left ‘unconvinced’ that he was the right man to replace Nathan Jones. The Saints currently sit glued to the bottom of the Premier League table and are searching for their third manager of the season.

It is believed that Gerrard recently held talks over taking over at St. Mary’s Stadium but he remains unemployed after failing to impress. It is believed that former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder also sealed the same fate.

Gerrard took the plunge into the English top flight when he left Ibrox Stadium to join Aston Villa in November 2021. The former Liverpool midfielder guided Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title the previous season but was unable to enjoy any success in the Midlands and was sacked less than a year later.

Gerrard was most recently linked with the Poland job and was also touted for the vacancy at Leeds United. Meanwhile, former Whites boss Jesse Marsch was thought to have beaten Gerrard to the job at Southampton, however talks with the American have since broken down.

Advertisement