Rangers manager Philippe Clement has been exploring the Scotland during his off-season | Instagram

The Ibrox boss has been taking in some iconic landmarks around the Isle of Skye during the off-season

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has been left astounded by the beauty of Scotland as he explores his new home country during the off-season.

The Belgian boss - who was appointed manager of the Ibrox club back in October after being named as Michael Beale’s successor - has been spotted enjoying some downtime on holiday visiting the Isle of Skye.

Clement has taken a break from his summer squad revamp to explore the Island the other parts of the Scottish countryside in the company of his wife Isabelle as he took to social media to share his appreciation.

Sharing a series of pictures from his travels on Instagram, he captioned the post: “Scotland, we love your beauty!”

The former Monaco and Genk boss was snapped alongside TV chef Calum Montgomery, who owns the Edinbane Lodge restaurant in Skye just a few days ago, where he stopped by for a meal. Clement also took the time to sign the Great British Menu star's picture of Ibrox Stadium.

Among the images uploaded to his social media account is Eilean Donan Castle, one of Scotland’s most recognisable landmarks. The imposing monument sits isolated on a small island just off the Kyle of Lochalsh which overlooks Skye.

Clement can also be seen posing in front of sprawling hills and on a rocky beach with his thumbs up as he continues his grand tour and takes in some iconic locations.

Clement also ventured further north on his journey, sharing a photo of Yesnaby on the west coast of mainland Orkney - an area renowned for its stunning coastal cliffs.

A number of well-known faces reacted to Clement’s post, with Scottish singer/songwriter Callum Beattie commenting: “Enjoy bonnie Scotland boss,” while Rangers’ official page dropped a blue love heart emoji.