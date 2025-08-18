The Belgians will travel to Ibrox for the first leg of their Champions Legaue play-off tie on Tuesday

Hans Vanaken insists Champions League opponents Rangers are on a similar level to Celtic - and has warned his Club Brugge team mates to banish memories of their recent pre-season trip to Ibrox.

The Belgian Pro League outfit drew 2-2 against Russell Martin’s new-look side in Glasgow last month and will return to Govan to face the Light Blues for a spot in the league phase of Europe’s elite competition.

But skipper Vanaken - an international team-mate of Nicolas Raskin with the Red Devils - reckons they can’t read too much into that warm-up clash, instead referencing last season’s league phase showdown with Celtic as a fair marker on the challenge they can expect.

“I think it will be a similar match to the one against Celtic last season, where we drew 1-1 in Glasgow,” Vanaken said. “That worked out well for us then, although we’ll have to raise our game against Rangers.

“I know we played at Ibrox in a friendly, but I don’t think you can compare it. The atmosphere in their stadium will be fantastic - that’s no secret. We’ll have to handle that.”

Club Brugge must raise their game to ‘new levels’ against Rangers

Club Brugge produced a stirring late comeback from two goals down to knock out RB Salzburg in the previous qualifying round, with Vanaken netting the winning goal three minutes into injury time to seal a 3-2 win.

But he is adamant they will have to elevate their game to new levels in order to see off a Rangers team who remain a work in progress under Martin.

And he pinpointed his side’s dangerman - former Manchester City and Ajax winger - Carlos Forbs as the player who could inflict some real damage on the Light Blues.

Vanaken added: “Carlos is incredibly fast with great movement. He can play on the left and right wings, which is practically impossible to defend. He’s a real weapon for us.”

Brugge will hope to have star striker Christos Tzolis available for tomorrow’s night first leg. The Greek international bagged 21 goals and 14 assists last term and has attracted transfer interest from Crystal Palace.

The English Premier League side have already had an offer rejected, but The Athletic report that the Eagles will test Brugge’s resolve further with another bid as they prepare to lose Eberechi Eze to Tottenham.