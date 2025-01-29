Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Ex Rangers star sparked rumours on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard that Aberdeen were interested in the one-time Ibrox man

Rangers have been name-dropped into an English side's transfer announcement as an ex-Ibrox star makes a January change.

Former Ibrox defender Kal Naismith - a product of the Gers youth academy - has re-joined Luton Town for a second spell on loan from fellow EFL Championship side Bristol City for the remainder of the season.

The 32-year-old, who spent two seasons in an around the Light Blues first-teams set up between 2011 and 2013, previously made 68 appearance for the Hatters before leaving at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, in which he was named ‘player of the season’.

Luton are currently languishing down in 23rd spot in England’s second tier, having won just seven of their 29 league games to date and Naismith returns with a point to prove after his limited game time in recent months. The left-sided defender last appearance for Bristol City came in a 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield United on November 5.

After putting pen to paper, Naismith - who also counts Accrington Stanley, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic among his former clubs - told Luton’s official club website “I’m delighted and excited to be back and grateful to get this opportunity. It’s a great squad and, while we’re not in a great place at a minute, it’s still an amazing place with amazing people.

“I want to come in and help and have a good end of the season. I’ll give everything, I couldn’t have loved my time here before any more. It’s not often people get second chances but I’m back to try and have a positive impact on the team between now and the end of the season.”

Manager Matt Bloomfield added: “We’re so pleased to get this signing done. Kal knows the club inside out and the amount of smiles and hugs he got this morning walking through the door tell you how popular he was, and still is.

“As I said when I joined, this club is authentic and that authenticity and what we stand for as a football club has to remain. I find that as a big responsibility for myself to keep that Luton character, and Kal knows the building, everyone knows Kal, they know what he stands for, they know what he’s going to bring.

“He’s a player I’ve admired from afar for a number of years. I played against him when he was a wide player, then he went to centre-back and did so well here in his first spell.

“I know that one of my friends was interested in signing him when he went to Bristol City, so he’s highly regarded throughout the game. He’s a dominant defender, a leader and a character, but he can also play with the ball and gives us good balance with his left foot, so we are really excited to work with him.”

The news comes hot off the heels of a burning rumour surrounding Naismith, which was sparked live on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard by ex-Rangers star Andy Halliday.

Halliday teased on the radio station earlier this month he knew of an transfer in the pipeline that Premiership rivals Aberdeen were working on after being decimated by defensive injuries. But those issues have now been resolved with the Dons instead swooping for Alexander Jensen from Brommapojkarna and the arrival of Alfie Dorrington on loan from Tottenham Hotspur on the same day.

While discussing Aberdeen’s transfer dealings, the Motherwell midfielder insisted he was expecting their form to pick up before throwing in that he was aware of a “good friend” of his who was close to signing.

That led to plenty of speculation among fans on social media and Naismith has been revealed as the player Halliday was referring to, according to Not The Old Firm.

Naismith, who is out of contract at Ashton Gate and free to find a new club in the summer, is a close pal of Halliday’s and has previously appeared on his Open Goal podcast alongside him.

