Ibrox boss has been discussing a number of pressing topics, including transfer activity and areas he remains keen to strengthen

Russell Martin has hinted that Rangers are close to making some new signing after reiterating his desire to recruit players with greater experience to complement those already on the books.

The Ibrox boss addressed the media on Friday afternoon ahead of his side’s massive Scottish Premiership encounter against St Mirren in Paisley on Sunday.

The Englishman discussed a number of pressing topics, including transfer activity, areas he is keen to strengthen before the summer window slams shut and the ongoing fitness battle of one key attacker.

Martin eyeing more players with experience and leadership

Asked whether he was looking to add more experience and leadership to his squad, Martin responded: “Yeah, I think the team would benefit from having some experienced players on the pitch that are used to the big occasion that would be there to help their team-mates for sure because we have a lot of young guys who are growing into it and they will get better and better.

“But I think it goes without saying that if you look at the spine of any successful team there’s some real experienced guys that you can always rely on even if they’re not going to be 8 or 9 out of 10, you know exactly what you’re going to get every single week.

“So yeah, I think it’s something we’ve been aware of from the start of the window. There was a guy we were interested in really early on who has brought fantastic leadership who didn’t come here in the end. So I think we’ve been looking for that sort of type since then and now we have to find the right ones to add to the mix and help out the guys.

“It doesn’t always come with experienced leadership. Sometimes it comes with a big of fresh energy, lack of fear. So you either lead by example or by energy or hopefully both. If we can find a couple of those it would be great.”

Martin confirms another three first-team departures

The Rangers boss also clarified the situation around exit-linked trio Ridvan Yilmaz, who is Besiktas-bound, midfielder Jose Cifuentes who has joined Toronto FC on a season-long loan and centre-back Ben Davies, who will return south of the border to seal a move to English Championship side Oxford United pending the outcome of his medical.

“Ridvan came in to say goodbye today an all being well, he will go back there to Turkey,” Martin stated. “And we wish him the very best. It’s a good move for him and for us.

“Ben’s (Davies) having his medical, so fingers crossed that goes well for him. He’s been great like he’s really got on with his training and getting fit. So we wish him all the best if that gets done.

“And Cifu as well has joined Toronto on loan. So three good guys that needed to play football elsewhere and they’ve got what moves they’re happy with and that we’re happy with. I think it certainly helps them and helps us moving forward.”

Hamza Igamane still lacking match fitness

Martin also confirmed Hamza Igamane is “not quite there yet” with his fitness levels after being quizzed on whether the Moroccan striker could start a game if he so wished.

“No, no, so he’s only had probably five or six training session,” he revealed. “He came came really late and obviously then picked up an injury. So, yeah, we’ll have to wait and see. We need to, so this is the balance at the minute of him training but then doing extra conditioning but being ready to perform still. He won’t be far off but he’s not quite there yet.”