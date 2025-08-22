The playmaker remains on the hunt for a new employer after leaving Rangers at the end of last season

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been another hectic turnover of players at Ibrox and most of those who departed Rangers at the end of last season have managed to find themselves new clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others to have exited include midfielder Jose Cifuentes, who has joined MLS side Toronto on loan and defensive duo Ben Davies and Ridvan Yilmaz will also be shown the door.

That leaves just two players who remain unattached at present - Tom Lawrence and Ianis Hagi. Injury-prone Lawrence was recently snapped being put through his paces out in the Middle East by a personal trainer as he looks to keep himself fit.

Ianis Hagi not short of suitors - but no bids currently on table

Hagi, meanwhile, is also still without a new club, which may come as a surprise to many supporters. The Romanian playmaker hasn’t been short of suitors in recent months after being linked with Italian side Genoa, German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach and Turkish powerhouses Galatasaray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neither of those clubs have followed up on their initial interest, though, leaving the 26-year-old in limbo. He has already turned down an offer from Polish giants Legia Warsaw after demanding a salary much higher than they were willing to offer.

A return to his homeland with FCSB has also been dismissed. Now, according to spotmedia.ro, Hagi’s legendary father Gheorge - formerly of Barcelona and Real Madrid - is trying to facilitate a transfer for his son to FCSB’s arch rivals Rapid Bucharest.

It’s claimed Hagi Snr held talks with Rapid’s main shareholder Dan Sucu about the prospect of his son joining the club on a 12 month contract. He has been using Farul Constanta’s training facilities - the club his father owns - throughout pre-season.

Hagi’s situation has been described as ‘delicate’. The player has his reservations about returning to Romania, having previously expressed his desire to secure a move to one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with no bids currently on the table and interest mounting back home, a decision on his future will need to be made in the near future or risk being left on the football scrapheap.

Insider confident Hagi will sign for Turkish Superlig minnows

Speculation of a possible switch to Turkey hasn’t gone away and Romanian football insider Marius Şumudića is confident Hagi will end up at Superlig minnows Faith Karagumruk soon after being passed on ‘information’ from a close source.

“You will see that Ianis Hagi will reach Turkey!” he insisted when quizzed by Fanatik on Hagi’s next move. “I think he will reach Turkey, to Karagumruk. This is the information I have, but that depends only on him, on Ianis Hagi.

“I believe that Ianis will transfer to Karagumruk. The move would be closed as soon as possible, it only depends on him, when he gives the answer. I think the transfer to Karagumruk will be made. From what I know, it is a clear offer, they discussed it and they still gave him a few more days.”