Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Norwegian has been keeping a close eye on Rangers progress after reflecting on his time at Ibrox

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Norwegian has finally opened up about the weight of expectation he faced, his biggest regrets and who he admired most from his Ibrox playing days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flo’s big-money arrival from the English Premier League giants in November 2000 is a fee that remains the highest in Rangers history and despite scoring 38 goals in 72 appearances, he has looked back on the constant challenge of dealing with carrying such a lofty price tag in Scotland.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast in conversation with legendary English manager Sam Allardyce, he said: “It was heavy, I have to admit that. I didn't think about it in that way when I went there, and to be honest, I didn't feel the pressure that much from the supporters or the club. It was more the media, it was the only thing they wanted to talk about.

“If I scored two goals that was not enough because you cost that much money. It never stopped, that price tag was over my shoulders all the time, in good periods or in bad periods they wouldn't stop writing about the price tag. We came second and you can't come second if you play for Rangers, but what a club. What a lively city and the atmosphere of the games was unbelievable up there, so it was a great place to play football.

“I think I would have been considered to be a great success if I cost a fourth of what I actually did. The price tag made it a lot more difficult. I wish I could have played there not having that over my shoulders then it would have been a bit different. I think my goal record is okay. It was great fun being at Rangers but two things I would have changed are obviously the price tag, and I wish we’d won the league.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flo, 51, admits he still pays close attention to the club’s progress and reckons a Rangers resurgence is vital for the Scottish game.

He added: “They won a league in the last few years but still they are a bit behind Celtic. I'm not completely aware of the situation financially, but from what I've heard it's under control. They're building up the team again and hopefully they can come back to where they were because that was a very successful club and it still is.

“They're up there fighting to win the league again every season and that's really important for Scottish Football because it was a very competitive league, maybe a bit more before than it is at the moment, but they're getting there again and I really hope that they'll stay up there.”

When asked about who the standout players during his time in Glasgow, Flo paid a glowing reference towards three of his former Ibrox team mates who left a lasting impression on him: Michael Mols, Claudio Caniggia and Barry Ferguson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were some great players in my time there,” he declared. “Dick Advocaat was the manager and he brought some players from Holland. The player I want to mention is Michael Mols. He played for the national team of the Netherlands as well, and what was special about him was the turn. He turned the best way that I've ever seen a player do.

“Barry Ferguson was there, he was the captain and was a big player and a big influence. I even played with Claudio Caniggia from Argentina for a little while, he was a cool player but Michael Mols, he just edged it for me because of that brilliant turn he had.”