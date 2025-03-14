A talented Ibrox youngster who swapped Fir Park for Ibrox has been tipped to follow in the footsteps of his ex-Motherwell teammate

Lennon Miller and Bailey Rice came through the youth ranks at Motherwell together before their careers headed in opposite directions.

Now, Scot Gemmill reckons Rangers starlet Rice is on track to follow in Miller’s footsteps following his promotion to the Scotland Under-21s.

Teenage midfielder Miller received a shock call-up to Steve Clarke’s senior set-up earlier this week and Gemmill has included Ibrox talent Rice - originally named in the Under-19s squad - in his new-look squad for a double-header against Ireland and Iceland in Spain later this month.

Rice is one of 13 new faces in Gemmill’s youthful group ahead of their qualifiers later this year against Portugal, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan and Gibraltar, having started to make an impact at first-team level for Rangers.

And Gemmill has kept a close eye on his progress, admitting: “I think Bailey’s a very good example of a young player trying very hard to establish himself and it’s very difficult to do that.

“When you get the opportunities, you have to take them and there’s no question when he got his opportunity wit the first team recently, he did well. People took notice of that and he needs to be congratulated on that. But I think he would also be the first to admit he’s still got a lot to do, a lot of prove.

“I think it’s very interesting with Bailey if you compare him and Lennon, because they were together at Motherwell and Bailey obviously chose to change clubs. He will have his reasons for doing that. They are two really good young Scottish talents, full of potential, really similar but different, if that makes sense.

“One chose to leave a club and chance clubs at an early age, one chose to stay. I think there is no wrong and no right. They’re having to make big decisions at very young ages. They need good advice, they need good people around them, they need good agents. It is almost becoming a game of chess.

“The players have to pick the right pathway that’s right for them. But it’s very interesting to see because at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how good you are. if you don’t get the opportunity, you’re going to struggle to break through. It’s really important that these young players make the good decisions, that they get good advice, that they get good support.

“They’re on such a difficult journey and there are so many hurdles but they have to make good decision - and that’s just off the pitch. It’s becoming more and more important for young players to make the right decisions, pick the right pathway to get the right opportunities.”