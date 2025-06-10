Brown is sure Miller backs himself to go to either Parkhead or Ibrox and command a spot in either team after first Scotland start

Scott Brown is adamant Motherwell’s teenage sensation Lennon Miller will back himself to earn a move to either Celtic or Rangers and command a first-team place after starring on his first start for Scotland.

The 18-year-old midfielder impressed from off the bench against Iceland last week and caught the eye once more as Steve Clarke’s side strolled to a 4-0 win over Liechtenstein in their final summer friendly on Monday night.

Miller was handed a first start alongside Napoli’s Serie A title-winner Billy Gilmour in the engine room and provided the assist for the second goal of Che Adams’ hat-trick, with George Hirst also on target.

The 2024/25 Premiership ‘Young Player of the Year’ has been attracting transfer interest from across Europe over the past two transfer windows, including clubs in Italy and France. Both Glasgow giants have also been touted to at least explore their chances of signing him.

As things stand, a move to the Hoops would be more realistic amid suggestions that Motherwell will demand a club record fee before they think about letting their top asset move on, having previously knocked back an offer of around £4 million from Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise.

After making his first international start in Vaduz, Miller told BBC Scotland: “It’s a proud moment to make my first start and to pop up with an assist is always nice. It’s always easier when you get that early goal, it calmed everyone down and we played some nice stuff out there. I thought we came here and our application was second to none.”

And Parkhead hero Brown - who made a similar move to Parkhead from Hibs during his playing career - is convinced Miller will believe he is good enough to go to either side of the Old Firm and not only handle the pressure, but nail down a regular place in the starting XI.

He said: “You think, 'I can go to a Celtic and Rangers and I can break through there,’ The pay slip is probably about 10 times bigger as well at the same time.

“What are the chances of you breaking through at a Rangers and Celtic? It's really, really hard. You've got to be really special; Lennon is really special. You can see it with his quality going forward, his calmness on the ball, but also, nothing fazes him.

“He's talking in front of the press, he's happy as Larry. He probably goes home and plays the PlayStation. He is really chilled, he's not a kind of big-time player.”

Clarke was thrilled to see the Wishaw native shine against the small Alpine nation on the back of earning his first cap in last Friday’s 3-1 defeat to Iceland at Hampden Park.

He admitted: “Lennon was really good. I thought we were good in the midfield. It wasn’t easy to pass the ball. The pitch was a bit sticky but both of them were at it. We know what Lennon can do. He’s a big prospect for us. It’s nice to get these players on the pitch at an early age where you can start to give them international experience.”