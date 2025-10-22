Here’s how we think Danny Rohl will set his Rangers team up against the SK Brann in the Europa League.

In their latest new managerial era, it’s a cold opener for the new Rangers boss as they head to Bergen on the Norwegian west coast.

After a drawn-out appointment process, Kevin Thelwell and Patrick Stewart finally got their ‘first choice’ however, this may be an optimistic way to look at it. Steven Gerrard and Kevin Muscat looked in line for the vacancy at different stages, but both bowed out of the race due to timing issues. Rohl himself, ruled himself out at one point, but has clearly has had a change of heart.

Steven Smith took charge of Rangers in their 2-2 draw with Dundee United on Saturday. In a match with a few goal of the season contenders, Thelo Aasgaard’s right-foot curler into the top corner gave Rangers the lead, before Kristijan Trapanovski equalised for the visitors. Craig Sibbald then over-shadowed Aasgaard’s strike with a screamer from 30 yards before James Tavernier rescued a point for the Gers.

What Danny Rohl said in his first press conference

In his first Ibrox press conference, Rohl outlined his passion for the game and gave some insight into the high-intensity style of play he’ll want to implement. He said: "My focus is on my person, what I can bring to this football club, I see so much potential. My football, what I want to see on the pitch is intensity, it's sprinting, it's a togetherness and a playing forward style because we want to create chances, we want to create goals.

"We have to speed up our game. We want to attack the last line. If you do it again, we create more chances and we have more goals. We have to defend as a group, as a unit much, much better with a lot of aggression in the duels. We have to press well, we have to hunt, we have to go in the counter pressing and we have to play with intensity, and it starts from the striker to the defender.

“If you do it as a unit, then it's very hard to beat us and to break us down. At first you have to win games, then you can speak about playing attractive football. We need wins in a row. With wins in a row, you can create self-confidence and absolute belief."

Rangers predicted XI vs Brann

From what we know about Rohl, he likes his teams to be on the front-foot, playing with a high-tempo, while remaining defensively astute. As the German stated in his press conference, he isn’t overly bothered about playing tiki-taka, free-flowing, prime-Barca like football, until Rangers start to win football matches.

In their most recent match, Rangers had one of their best first half performances against Dundee United, but looked more and more leggy as the game went on and allowed Jim Goodwin’s side back into the game. Joe Rothwell was a prime example of one of the players who looked comfortable on the ball early on and was making things happen, but tired towards the end. Furthermore, Jayden Meghoma was caught out a few times defensively again, therefore Derek Cornelius is expected to move to left back, if Rohl wants his teams to be hard to break down.

Rangers predicted XI vs Brann: Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Djiga, Cornelius, Barron, Raskin, Aasgaard, Antman, Gassama, Miovski