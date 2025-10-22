The former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest striker is never afraid to speak his mind.

After Danny Rohl’s Ibrox appointment, Kris Boyd has given a simple message regarding how to succeed at Ibrox.

After Russell Martin’s dismissal, a long, drawn-out appointment process has finally came to an end at Ibrox as Kevin Thelwell and Patrick Stewart appear finally to have gotten their man. That being said, with countless knock-backs, including Rohl himself at one stage, who knows who was the first choice Ibrox managerial target. Steven Gerrard and Kevin Muscat looked set for the position at different stages, but both bowed out of the race due to timing issues.

Steven Smith took charge for Rangers’ 2-2 draw against Dundee United on Saturday and looked set to be in the dugout for SK Brann, however this will now be Rohl’s first game in charge. As the German leads his team to Norway, former Rangers striker, turned outspoken pundit, Kris Boyd has a simple message for the new gaffer.

‘He has to get results’

Speaking to Sky Sports, Boyd highlighted his concerns about the Rangers board while also sending Rohl a message. He said: "It's been a shambles. There's no getting away from it. Rangers will tell you they had to get through a process to get to Danny Rohl.

“I think when you look back to the timing wasn't right for Steven Gerrard, inside a few hours. I’m not buying that. He jumped on a plane, he came from Bahrain to London to meet Rangers, then decided a few hours later that the timing wasn't right.

“Kevin Muscat, well down the road with him, but it felt as if he was the man to take him forward, so why did they not wait? So, there's a lot of inconsistencies, but look, Rohl is the man that's been named now as the new Rangers head coach, and I'll say it again, he has to get results."

Rohl ‘highly-regarded’ as a coach

Boyd continued: “it has been a long, drawn-out process, I think Rangers always had Danny Rohl in the running, I mean they spoke to him in the summer as well, but decided to go with Russell Martin ahead of him, then that didn’t quite work out and they had to relieve him of his duties.

“He’s (Rohl) a very good coach, he’s shown that at Sheffield Wednesday and working under Hansi Flick for the German National Team, along with a few other jobs. He is highly-regarded in terms of coaching, but Russell Martin was the exact same and Glasgow is a difficult place to manage.”

“Whatever happens in the next couple of weeks, Danny Rohl needs to find a way to get this Rangers team winning games of football. They’ve won one league game all season, and that was a scrappy win against Livingston in the last minute! So it’s a squad that’s under-performing and it’s now up to him to get the best out of him.”