A look at all the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men look to recover from their Europa League heartbreak.

Rangers were left heartbroken on Wednesday night, when they were beaten by Frankfurt in the Europa League final.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men took the lead in Seville, but they couldn’t hold on, and they went on to lose on penalties, with Aaron Ramsey cruelly missing his spot-kick.

Rangers must now pick themselves up for the Scottish Cup final with Hearts, while Celtic are already away on holiday.

The Bhoys took the Scottish Premier League title and they can enjoy the summer with silverware in the cabinet.

As the build-up to the cup clash ramps up, we have rounded up all the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer rumours:

Celtic eye starlet

Celtic are said to be chasing a deal for Cardiff City youngster Japhet Matondo.

Japhet is the brother of Rabbi Matondo, who is now at Schalke having progressed through Cardiff and Manchester City’s academies.

According to Football Scotland, the Hoops like the look of the younger Matondo, who is a left winger and already reprents Wales at youth level.

Jullien links

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien could be heading for the exit door this summer.

Jullien has struggled to break into Ange Postecoglou’s plans having struggled to return from an ACL injury from 2020.

According to The Sun, Jullien is now attracting attention from teams back in France, and his fate could be sealed if Celtic can keep hold of Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Rangers eye Bassey replacement

Rangers are said to be tracking Motherwell loan star Cedric Kipre this summer amid talk Calvin Bassey could depart.

Kipre’s permanent club is West Brom, but he has seen few opportunities at The Hawthorns, and could leave, according to the Birmingham Mail.

It’s claimed Rangers are considering a move, with Bassey being linked with Aston Villa.