Rangers transfer target Albion Rrahmani is likely to leave Rapid Bucharest this summer | Getty Images

Gers boss Philippe Clement has cash to spend after parting ways with Connor Goldson and Sam Lammers

Rangers have been put on high alert in their pursuit of long-term transfer target Albion Rrahmani amid fresh reports his Romanian club are bracing themselves for further bids for their star striker.

Recruiting a new talisman remains a top priority for Ibrox boss Philippe Clement this summer as he continues to press on with a ruthless squad rebuild and it’s claimed the Light Blues retain a strong interest in the 24-year-old Kosovan international, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Rapid Bucharest.

According to the Rangers Review, Rapid are expecting a formal bid to come in from the Glasgow giants ‘in the next few days’ for their in-demand hitman, despite Rrahmani still having two years left on his contract in the Romanian capital.

Clement now has funds to spend after selling defensive stalwart Connor Goldson to Cypriot club Aris Limassol and offloading Dutch misfit to FC Twente. The cash brought in from both of those completed deals looks set to be immediately reinvested and GlasgowWorld understands that Rrahmani could become available for slightly less than Rapid’s asking price at this stage of the window.

Romanian media have previously claimed that Rapid are holding out for around €6million (£5m) for one of their biggest assets including a 20 per cent sell-on clause as the price of conducting business, but that fee could drop in the final few weeks of the window which could see the Glasgow giants launch an official approach. It’s believed that clubs in France and Belgium are also admirers of what Rrahmani brings to the table. He scored an impressive 19 goals in 30 appearances for his club last season and newly-appointed manager Neil Lennon has been putting out fires in a desperate effort to keep him.

Rrahmani picked up an injury in his side’s previous league fixture against CFR Cluj but was expected to be passed fit in time to make his comeback against Petrolul on Monday night. However, he was absent again as his team mates slipped to a 1-0 SuperLiga defeat and. reports in his homeland have suggested the ‘unofficial’ reason why Rrahmani wasn’t risked is due to Rapid’s expectations of a fresh bid, having already turned down an offer from an unnamed club.

Clement has been true to his word by disposing of several high-profile names including John Lundstram Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic and Kemar Roofe. Playmaker Ianis Hagi is also likely to be added to that growing list, with the Romanian seemingly on his way back to Italian side Fiorentina.