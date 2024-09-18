Rangers have confirmed the news | Getty Images

It comes with major financial upsides for Rangers.

Rangers have secured an extension to its partnership with Kindred Group, home to Unibet and 32Red brands in the UK.

It will see the Unibet brand take pride of place on first-team shirts and 32Red – which was the previous front-of-shirt sponsor – will support the club through sponsorship of Training and Warm Up Kit Sponsor.

Kindred have already partnered with Rangers for 10 seasons and the relationship is the longest-running of its kind in UK football. It also comes with major financial benefits for the Premiership club, as they have agreed an 80% uplift on the previous deal and bonuses could take it up to 93%, according to Newsquest.

It's the biggest-ever front-of-shirt deal at Ibrox in a record-breaking move. Rangers Chief Commercial Officer, Karim Virani, commented: “Everyone at the club is absolutely delighted to extend our longstanding partnership with the Kindred Group.

“This partnership is the longest running of its kind in British football – and has helped the club enormously over the duration of the deal. Most importantly, we’d like to thank them for continuing their vital support of the club’s Foundation – especially through the Team Talk mental health initiative.

“The health and wellbeing of our local community is very important to ourselves and Kindred. We are all looking forward to the opportunity to continue driving forward new initiatives that will benefit both our supporters and the people of Glasgow.”

Sam Mead, General Manager UK, Kindred Group, added: “Kindred’s partnership with Rangers is British football’s longest running and one of the most impactful. Rangers are a club with a rich history, who have a passionate and loyal fanbase – so we are delighted to be partnering with the team once again.

“We join the supporters in wishing the team the very best in the ongoing season – together, we hope we can make it another successful one. We recognise that we are in the privileged position to support clubs and their communities – a responsibility we take very seriously.

“That’s why since we began working with Rangers, the basis of the partnership has always been to showcase the Rangers Charity Foundation’s wide-ranging work that is so important – including the men’s mental health initiative Team Talk. This fantastic work will continue over the course of our latest partnership.”