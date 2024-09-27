Robin Propper has had a tough start to his Rangers career. | Getty Images

Rangers are back in Scottish Premiership action this weekend

Former Rangers goalkeeper Cammy Bell believes a partnership between John Souttar and Robin Pröpper is ‘growing’. The latter was snapped up by the Glasgow giants over the summer to bolster their backline.

The duo are still getting used to playing with each other as they look to tighten up Philippe Clement’s defensive department. The Gers are 3rd in the table behind Celtic and Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bell, who hung up his gloves back in 2020, spent three years at Ibrox from 2016 to 2019. He also had spells at Kilmarnock, Dundee United, Hibernian, Partick Thistle and Falkirk.

He has said on the BBC Scottish Football Podcast: “I think Philippe Clement always says that you do need time, but you don’t get given too much time or too much from the fans certainly, the demands are always there. It was a brilliant result for Rangers’ confidence going forward, they’ve got a big game against Hibs on Sunday that they need to back it up with.

“If you look at the partnerships on the pitch, I really like how Souttar and Propper are growing together, the understanding between them and (Jack) Butland as well. So all of these partnerships are growing and it’s really going to give Rangers confidence going forward and there’s loads of positive signs from last night.

“As I said, the only criticism was they weren’t ruthless enough and I think when you face better opposition, you’re going to have to put the ball in the back of the net when you get those opportunities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to his move to Rangers, Pröpper caught the eye in Holland at FC Twente. He spent three years with the Eredivisie outfit and made 115 games in all competitions, chipping in with 15 goals.

The Arnhem-born man started his career at De Graafschap and rose into their first-team as a youngster. He was then snapped up by Heracles Almelo.

After joining the Gers, he said: “Rangers is a big club and it feels really good to be here. I was glad to hear about the club wanting to sign me. I always said I wanted to have a new adventure in another country and when a club like Rangers comes in for you it feels surreal.

“This club breathes football and you want to play your football here. I spoke to Cyriel Dessers and Vaclav Cerny and they only had nice things to say about the club. It’s nice to see some familiar faces. You hear about the Rangers fans and how it is here and I am really happy to be here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Clement added: “We are thrilled to welcome Robin to Rangers and he will be an excellent addition to our squad. As a defender he is powerful and has great attributes, which include the experience he has gained from his years playing in the Netherlands and the leadership qualities he has shown from being the captain of FC Twente.

“He is excited to start the next chapter of his career in Scotland and we are excited to have him on board as we get ready for the new season. We are thrilled Robin has decided to become a Rangers player.”

As with any player from abroad, it will take him a while to adapt to life as a Rangers player. Souttar is an experienced individual to learn from next to him.