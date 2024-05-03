A general view of Ibrox stadium

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confessed his managerial stint at Rangers ended “in the wrong way” - declaring he would jump at the opportunity of an emotional return to another of his beloved clubs.

The Dutchman was axed after just one year in the Ibrox hot seat despite winning the Scottish Cup and embarking on a famous run to the Europa League Final. The 49-year-old has been without a job since leaving Glasgow back in November 2022, but has been strongly linked with a stunning return to management with former club Feyenoord in his homeland - the team he began his career at and previously guided to the Eredivisie title.

Another ex-Ibrox boss Dick Advocaat reportedly put Van Bronckhorst’s name forward to replace Liverpool-bound Arne Slot, insisting he was the obvious choice and rejecting a recent approach from Turkish side Besiktas.

Van Bronckhorst - who has been working as a TV pundit in the Netherlands - was asked about the speculation of succeeding Slot during the Champions League semi-finals coverage this week.

He admitted his departure from Rangers still hurt and stating recently about how he felt let down by the Light Blues board following a rollercoaster 12 month spell. When asked about a potential return, he confessed: “I don't know if it makes it more difficult to return to a club you were previously successful at. I was a player for Rangers and went there as a manager. And I left in a way I didn't want to - in the wrong way.

“Of course, Feyenoord is the club of my heart, everyone knows that. I first walked in there when I was seven years old. But nothing is happening at the moment.