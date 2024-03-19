Rangers winger Ross McCausland goes off injured during the Scottish Cup win over Hibs on March 10. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Ross McCausland is set to miss Northern Ireland's upcoming friendly clash against Romania after returning to Rangers for treatment, head coach Michael O'Neill has confirmed.

The Ibrox winger, who is enjoying a breakthrough season under Philippe Clement, left his nation's training camp on Monday to head back to Glasgow as he continues his recovery from injury.

The 20-year-old earned a first senior cap for his country last November and he has maintained his impressive form to ensure he was given another call-up ahead of the latest international double header.

Northern Ireland face Romania in Bucharest on Friday night before making the short journey across the water to take on Scotland at Hampden Park next Tuesday.

McCausland's involvement in the friendly against Steve Clarke's Euro 2024-bound squad has been cast into doubt and it remains to be seen if he will link back up with the squad over the weekend.

McCausland was forced off during Rangers' Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Hibernian at Easter Road earlier this month. He was deemed fit enough to make the bench for their Europa League last-16 second leg against Benfica, but was an unused substitute.

