Former Rangers playmaker Charlie Adam admits he wouldn't be surprised if a potential recall to the England national team set-up leads to more summer transfer interest in Ibrox No.1 Jack Butland.

Gareth Southgate will name his latest Three Lions squad for upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium tomorrow and vastly experienced Gers goalkeeper Butland could be included for the first time in more than five years after last featuring for his country in September 2018.

The 30-year-old shot stopper was the subject of a late January bid from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest, which was rejected by the Glasgow giants. Butland has rediscovered his best form between the sticks since heading north of the border for a bargain free transfer last summer and has already made it clear that he is enjoying his football in Glasgow.

However, Adam - who played with Butland at Stoke City - fears Southgate will not be the only manager keeping tabs on him over the coming months but is hopeful he will stay at Rangers for years to come.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, Adam said: "Jack has been incredible. Rangers are lucky to have a top, top goalkeeper like that. The reward for him now would be to get into this England squad. I don't see why he shouldn't be there. His performances this year would dictate he should have the opportunity. I know how much playing for England means to him.

"He's been sensational since he came into Rangers. You've got to look at the consistent level he's playing at and the European performances too. Gareth has worked with him before as well. He knows what kind of person he's getting.

"Jack knows the goalkeeping coach there too. That will hopefully give him a wee bit more of a strong influence for the next camp coming up. Of course, you want Rangers to hold on to him. In the summer, I wouldn't be surprised to see some English clubs coming for him.