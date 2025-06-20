Nine-in-a-row legend landed the Ibrox club in hot water over his corruption outburst during last season’s Premiership clash against Hibs

Rangers state the Scottish FA “will be watched closely” after being hit with a £3,000 fine following a remark made by former players John Brown while providing commentary for the club’s media channel.

The Ibrox side have been slapped with the charge by Hampden chiefs after Brown’s outburst on Rangers TV referencing a refereeing decision as “corrupt” after a goal was not awarded to midfielder Nicolas Raskin against Hibernian in the final Premiership match of last season.

The Belgian international appeared to bundle the ball over the line before being cleared by defender Rocky Bushiri. Hibs would then equalise shortly after the incident. VAR did not intervene as there was “no conclusive evidence/angle to say the ball had fully crossed the line to award Rangers a second goal”.

Angered by the decision, Brown exclaimed: "I would say it is corrupt.” Commentator Tom Miller cautioned: “Well, I'm not sure we can actually say that”, before Brown continued: "Well, I am saying it.”

The SFA’s key match incident panel later ruled the goal should have stood and Rangers said they would “firmly deny any breach of Scottish FA rules” in relation to nine-in-a-row legend Brown’s comments.

Rangers demand introduction of goal-line technology amid ‘clear inconsistency’

A club statement read: “Rangers FC today has been found by a Scottish FA judicial panel to have been in breach of Disciplinary Rule 38, following a remark made during commentary of the Hibernian v Rangers game in May. The club has been fined £3,000.

“We feel it is necessary to highlight the broader concerns this outcome raises and the wider implications this has for clarity and confidence in their regulatory processes.

“John Brown spoke emotionally and spontaneously as someone who cares deeply about the club. His words were not scripted, and they were not an official club comment. The ruling however sets a precedent where even spontaneous, corrected remarks made during live coverage of a clear refereeing error are enough to trigger a formal sanction. That is neither proportionate nor consistent, especially when other clubs have made stronger comments on official platforms without consequence.

“As part of our defence today, we flagged numerous examples of similar incidents on club channels. These incidents raise legitimate questions about Scottish FA rules and how consistently they are enforced. To our knowledge, none of these cases appear to have resulted in charges against the respective clubs.

“The lack of consistency with the Scottish FA’s policing of similar incidents leaves more questions than answers. That is why we will be contacting the Scottish FA Chief Executive and President to seek clarity on what policies and processes the Compliance Officer has in place, if any, to ensure a consistent and proportionate approach to enforcement and the equal treatment of member clubs. We shall also be asking the Scottish FA whether they accept that a rule that cannot be applied consistently across all clubs and all platforms risks losing credibility as a fair and enforceable regulation.

“Our aim here is to understand the rationale behind the differing outcomes. A lack of consistency, or the perception of it, undermines confidence in the disciplinary process and exposes all member clubs to uncertainty about what is and is not allowed.

“There remains no clear guidance on how clubs are expected to manage live broadcast content, though we note the panel acknowledged that the club’s internal editorial guidelines may serve as a constructive step for others going forward.

“To be clear, we referenced these other examples not to suggest they should have resulted in sanctions, but to highlight the clear inconsistency in how similar incidents have been handled. Club media channels are, by nature, passionate and partisan. Informal, tongue-in-cheek and emotional commentary comes with the territory, especially in live settings.

“But, in choosing to pursue this case, the Scottish FA has opened the door to closer scrutiny of how similar situations are handled going forward. If this is now the standard, they will be watched closely to ensure it is applied across the board, consistently, without exception and without favour.”