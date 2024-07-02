Oli McBurnie has hinted that he would love to play for Rangers at some stage in his career as he becomes a free agent. | Getty Images

Oli McBurnie faces an uncertain future at Sheffield United as Rangers watch on

Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie claims that is his lifelong dream to play for Rangers at some point in his career - and it appears that now could be the perfect time for him to make the move to Ibrox.

The 27-year-old signed for Sheffield United in the summer of 2019 on the back of a prolific 22-goal season for Swansea City, and he has now spent five seasons of his career in South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish international has fired in a total of 26 goals in 146 league appearances for the Blades since making the £20m move and has been regarded as one of the team’s most important players due to his excellent workrate.

In his first season, he was the club’s joint top scorer with six strikes as they recorded an impressive ninth place finish in the top-flight, but just a year later he was a member of the team which finished rock bottom on just 23 points.

The striker failed to score in the club’s first season back in the second-tier, but emerged again as an important player under Paul Heckinbottom as he fired the club to automatic promotion with 13 goals.

The Blades were relegated once again with 16 points last term, but McBurnie was a bright light in the season as the team’s top scorer with six goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands, the Scottish international is now a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Bramall Lane, but the Sheffield Star understands that his future at the club is effectively on hold, with his contractual situation being dependent on the club’s ongoing takeover process.

A club statement from United confirmed the expiry of four players’ contracts, but indicated specifically that “conversations with McBurnie's representatives will continue.”

Manager Chris Wilder is keen to see McBurnie remain at Bramall Lane, having already seen a wealth of experience leave this summer already. He sees McBurnie as the ideal player to help his side earn promotion due to his proven track record in the second-tier and his ability to hold the ball up and bring others into the game.

However, with Rangers on the hunt for a centre forward this summer, it has been claimed by SunSport that the Light Blues could use the player’s Ibrox affiliations to their advantage, given the fact that McBurnie is a lifelong Gers supporter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McBurnie was heavily tipped to move to Rangers in the summer of 2021 during Steven Gerrard’s time at the club and at the time hinted that a move at some stage in the future would be a massive possibility.

"Listen, Rangers is a special club.

"Have you ever been to the Old Firm? I've been to plenty of Old Firms and I've never experienced a game like it, either playing or watching.

"Most people who have ever been to them will say the same.

"Growing up, I was always a big Rangers fan and it's something I've always wanted to do. It's just about timing.

"I hope one day, by the end of my career, I play for Rangers. I hope I get to experience that side of it.