Rangers were on the wrong end of another Champions League thrashing on Wednesday night, and the result has brought more criticism over the club’s recruitment.

Rangers’ recruitment has been criticised amid their second Champions League defeat.

Giovani van Bronckhorst’s men were beaten 3-0 by Napoli at Ibrox, adding to their 4-0 defeat to Ajax in their Champions League opener.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers did hold out until the 68th minute, but it was all downhill from there, with Napoli adding a second and third within six minutes from the 85th minute.

The Gers’ Champions League campaign looks to be over before it has really begun, with Liverpool still to play before the schedule flips for the remaining three games.

At this point, it looks like a third place finish and possible qualification for the Europa League knockouts is Rangers’ best hope, and even that will be a task given the heavy defeats to Ajax and Napoli.

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Rangers, who are already five points behind leaders Celtic in the SPL.

And there has been criticism aplenty over the club’s recruitment, with Rangers struggling to match the level of activity in the summer market set by Celtic.

Former Gers favourite Moore has joined in with that crticism, telling Sky Sports: “Too many times this season there’s been false dawns, there’s been hope of turning a corner with a better performance, but it hasn’t been backed up.

“A lot of fans are frustrated, there’s no doubt about that, they’re scratching their heads. Recruitment seems to be an issue - of the seven players to come in this season, two are injured and five were on the bench last night, not even starting!

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst could still look to strengthen his squad using the free agent market. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“It’s a strange situation with maybe something happening behind the scenes that we aren’t 100 per cent on.

“The strange thing is, like I said, is that to be successful everybody needs to be on the same page, there’s no doubt about that.