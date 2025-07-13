Rangers squad numbers available to new signings as Martin makes transfer 'need' claim

The current Rangers squad numbers that are available now for new signings.

Rangers are preparing for a new era under the guidance of Russell Martin. They have picked the former MK Dons, Swansea City and Southampton man as their permanent replacement for Philippe Clement following Barry Ferguson’s spell in caretaker charge. The Gers will be hoping he can guide them to the Scottish Premiership title in his first season.

The Glasgow giants have the chance to bring in some more new faces this summer. They have been busy on the recruitment front over recent weeks. They also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door as well if needed.

Rangers squad numbers currently available

Number 12 - last worn by Andy Firth

Rangers’ former back-up goalkeeper was with them for three years. He is now a goalkeeper coach in Saudi Arabia for Al-Ettifaq.

Number 13 - last worn by Todd Cantwell

The Gers cut ties with the attacking midfielder last summer. He left for Blackburn Rovers and has been given the number 10 shirt at Ewood Park ahead of the next campaign.

Number 18 - last worn by Vaclav Cerny

He was a hit on loan in Glasgow last term from Wolfsburg. The winger made 52 appearances in all competitions and scored 18 goals.

Number 23 - last worn by Scott Wright

Birmingham City swooped in for him around 12 months ago following their relegation to League One. The Blues achieved an immediate promotion back to the Championship under ex-Celtic coach Chris Davies.

Number 25 - last worn by Kemar Roofe

He spent time at Derby County last season on a short-term basis. The Rams stayed up on the final day under John Eustace’s guidance.

Number 27 - last worn by Leon Balogun

The centre-back ended up having two separate spells at Rangers. He is now on the books of Aris Limassol in Cyprus.

Number 28 - last worn by Rafael Fernandes

The 23-year-old was on loan with the Gers in the last campaign from Lille. However, he didn’t get much game time.

Number 30 - last worn by Ianis Hagi

He is a free agent following the end of his contract in late June. The Romania international has a decision to make on his next move.

Other numbers available - 34, 35, 36, 39, 40

What has Russell Martin said about Rangers’ transfer plans?

Rangers are working on a deal to sign Sheffield Wednesday winger Djeidi Gassama. Martin has said they ‘need’ a few signings still: “I think it’s all done our end. I think with Sheffield Wednesday and the difficulties they are experiencing, [things are] tough for them.

“We’re waiting on their end to be sorted, but I think we fully expect Gas to be our player. Hopefully very soon. He’s different to what we’ve got. I think we need a point of difference in the squad. We need a few and he’ll be one of them, hopefully.”

The Gers have already delved into the market to bring in the likes of Max Aarons, Joe Rothwell and Thelo Aasgaard, among others. It may take time for their signings to all gel together so patience might be required whilst they all get to grips with eachother. They played Club Brugge in a pre-season friendly last Sunday and drew 2-2.