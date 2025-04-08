Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ibrox frontman has found the net just once in his last 14 games across all competitions for Barry Ferguson’s side

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Hibernian saw Hamza Igamane draw a blank in front of goal for the 13th time in his last 14 appearances across all competitions for Rangers - leading one Ibrox hero to question how the striker has been managed.

The Moroccan international, who scored the winning goal in the Light Blues’ thrilling 3-2 Old Firm triumph over Celtic at Parkhead last month, has cut a frustrated figure in front of goal in recent times.

Despite allowing his form to nosedive, Igamane has justified Philippe Clement’s decision to splash out almost £2 million to bring him to Govan from FAR Rabat in his homeland last summer - netting 14 goals in 37 matches so far this season.

He earned international recognition at senior level during the recent break, with interest growing from several clubs across Europe.

But former Gers star Derek Ferguson believes his younger brother Barry is not to blame for his struggles of late, claiming that mismanagement towards the end of Clement’s reign in Glasgow could be the reason why the 22-year-old has gone off the boil.

Speaking to Ibrox News, Ferguson said: “His recent drop-off in form has been a strange one. He’s looked devoid of confidence all of a sudden. He just hasn’t looked the same player as a couple of months ago. You’ve got to factor in that he’s a young guy.

“Has he been managed correctly? I’m not so sure. Maybe Clement could have taken him out for a game or two. But there is clearly a player there with great ability.

“You want to keep the guys with his ability, which I’m sure the owners will do, but I’d love to know what the management team make of his situation."