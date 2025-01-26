Rangers starting XI vs Dundee United: 4 changes from Man Utd UEL defeat as transfer exit-linked ace starts
Philippe Clement has named his Rangers starting XI and substitutes to face third-placed Dundee United in their latest Scottish Premiership encounter of the season at Tannadice Park.
The Ibrox side, who have recorded six wins and two draws in their last eight meetings with the Tangerines, face a speedy turnaround after their involvement in Thursday’s last-gasp 2-1 Europa league defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.
The hosts also head into this clash having lost three of their last four games, scoring just one goal in the process. They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to city rivals Dundee in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Monday night, but will be aiming to make amends by beating the Gers for the first time since August 2021.
Clement makes FOUR changes from the line-up that lost at Old Trafford with Clinton Nsiala, Ianis Hagi and Mohamed Diomande returning to the XI, while transfer exit-linked Cyriel Dessers is rewarded for his outstanding finish against Manchester United with a start up front. Leon Balogun, Connor Barron and Vaclav Cerny all sustained injuries that night and have been excluded from the matchday squad.
New loan signing Rafael Fernandes takes a seat on the bench, alongside youngsters Bailey Rice, Findlay Curtis and Paul Nsio.
“It’s disappointing to have so many injuries. We play a lot of games and football is a contact sport, so injuries are part of it. But there are too many because we need every player and we’ve lost real quality. It would be different if we could start with our first 11. But you can see we’ve got young boys who can play.”
Dundee United starting XI (3-4-1-2):
Jack Walton; Ryan Strain, Kevin Holt, Vicko Sevelj, Will Ferry, Glenn Middleton, Luca Stephenson, Kai Fotheringham, Sam Dalby, Ruari Paton, Declan Gallagher (C)
SUBS: Dave Richards (GK), Ross Graham, Kristian Trapanovski, Lewis Fiorini, Louis Moult, David Babunski, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Jort Van Der Sande, Samuel Cleall-Harding.
Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1):
Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), Robin Propper, Clinton Nsiala, Jefte; Nicolas Raskin, Mohamed Diomande; Ianis Hagi, Nedim Bajrami, Hamza Igamane; Cyriel Dessers.
