Full match details ahead of Dundee United vs Rangers at Tannadice Park

Rangers have another opportunity to strengthen their grip further on second place by extending their advantage over Dundee United to 10 points when the two sides clash at Tannadice Park this lunchtime.

Philippe Clement’s men tasted an agonising 2-1 stoppage defeat against English giants Manchester United in the Europa League last time out, while picking up another three injury blows in the process. However, the Ibrox club have won their past two league games with relative ease.

The Tangerines enjoyed a strong first half of the season but they wheels have come off Jim Goodwin’s side in recent times, having won just once from their last four matches. That includes a disappointing Scottish Cup fourth round exit to their city rivals.

Here, GlasgowWorld breaks down everything you need to know ahead of the match, including what channel the game will be on and how to stream it live:

Dundee United v Rangers venue + kick-off time

The Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and Rangers will take place on Sunday, January 12 at Tannadice Park, Dundee. Kick-off is scheduled for 12pm (UK time).

Dundee United v Rangers TV channel. Is it on TV?

Yes, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Coverage begins at 11.00am - allowing for one full hour of pre-match build-up. Fans are also able to sign up to NOW TV and can purchase a one-off day pass for £14.99.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News later that evening and the following morning.

Is there a live stream for Dundee United v Rangers?

Yes, Sky customers will be able to stream the match live to their devices via the Sky Go app or website. Those with NOW TV subscriptions can also stream the game via the NOW TV app.

Supporters who are subscribed to RangersTV or DUTV will be able to screen the match live outside of the UK and Ireland. There is no pay-per-view option in the UK at the time of writing.

How to watch Dundee United v Rangers highlights

Sportscene will be televised on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Sunday and will be repeated in the early hours of Monday, January 13 at 12.05am on BBC One.

Match Officials & VAR

Referee Nick Walsh will be in charge of proceedings in Tayside and will be assisted by linesmen Graeme Stewart and Calum Spence. It’s Don Robertson at the VAR controls from Clydesdale House.

Latest Dundee United v Rangers team news

Craig Sibbald is Dundee United’s only notable absentee as the midfielder steps up his recovery from a groin injury. David Babunski is nearing a return to full fitness after returning the matchday following against Dundee. Top goalscorer Sam Dalby had his loan deal from English side Wrexham extended until the end of the campaign, while captain Ross Docherty is rated touch and go.

Rangers must continue to make do without injured quartet John Souttar (calf), Dujon Sterling (foot), Neraysho Kasanwirjo (knee) and Oscar Cortes (seeing specialist), but Mohamed Diomande will return to alleviate their midfield woes after sitting out of the Manchester United clash due to suspension.

There’s doubts over trio Leon Balogun, Connor Barron and Vaclav Cerny after all three players were forced off with knocks at Old Trafford on Thursday. They will be assessed closely before kick-off.

DUNDEE UNITED 9/2 | DRAW 100/30 | RANGERS 13/20 *Odds provided by Oddschecker.com.