Mohamed Diomande returned to the Rangers midfield and the team benefitted from his presence.

Mohamed Diomande is hopeful Rangers are still set for a memorable season following Sunday’s convincing Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts that kept their dream of a domestic treble alive.

The Ibrox side, who have already lifted the League Cup this season, will return to Hampden Park next month to face Celtic in a first Old Firm final since 2002, while also attempting to chase down their Glasgow rivals in the Premiership.

Diomande, who returned to the starting XI at the weekend after undergoing surgery on a finger injury sustained during the 3-3 draw with the Hoops earlier this month, is aware the Light Blues haven’t reached their levels in recent weeks. However, the central midfielder reckons his debut campaign still has the potential to be a special one.

“It could be (a fantastic season),” he said in the aftermath of the semi-final triumph. “We have six games to go and I’m happy we are in the final on the last day of the season. What we do now is focus on the next game against St Mirren, prepare our best and go there to win.

“I’m going to do everything I can to help my team. I know they are also pushing, my team-mates and the coaching staff. So I’ll continue to do my best, work hard in training and show that I’m ready to start.” Reflecting on the 2-0 win over Hearts at Hampden Park, the Ivorian went on: “I’m happy that we’re in the final and how the team performed. Obviously we wanted to go and get the early goal and we did. We were pushing hard to get a second and we did that also.

“We haven't found our levels in the last couple of weeks, but we needed to push (on Sunday) to reach them again, which we did by showing in the first 30 minutes that we were the best in winning tackles, winning duels and we got the goals too which was important.