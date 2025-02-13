A Rangers defender has dismissed rumours that he will retire from international football

Rangers defender Leon Balogun has moved swiftly to shut down claims that he is set to retire from international football.

The veteran centre-back, who has endured an injury-hit season at Ibrox, has reaffirmed his commitment to Nigeria, despite losing his place as a regular in the Super Eagles line-up.

Balogun - who make his debut for his country against Mexico back in March 2014 - had been a mainstay in the national team alongside former Watford star William Troost-Ekong for a number of years and played a leading role in their qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, various injuries and fitness-related issues have kept the 36-year-old out of Nigeria’s latest squad, with his last appearance coming in the 10-0 AFCON qualification win over Sao Tome back in 2022.

Following a two-year hiatus, there was mounting speculation that the former Brighton & Hove Albion star had decided to call it quits and retire from the international scene, but Balogun has dismissed those suggestions.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Flashscore, he admitted: “False claims. I think I clarified recently. Sorry to be a bit harsh there, maybe, but it's out there. And I just said it to you yourself. Those claims are, how do we like to say nowadays? Fake news.”

Balogun lost his place in the starting XI to West Brom defender Semi Ajayi for Nigeria's clash against Ivory Coast last year, with previous head coach Jose Peseiro opting for a fresh approach.

But no-nonsense Balogun remains determined to pull on the green and white jersey again as he eyes a potential future recall under new boss Eric Chelle, with his experience and leadership expected to make him a valuable asset as Nigeria aim for their fourth African title in Morocco, where they will face Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania in Group C.

While heaping praise on the national team’s backline in his absence, Balogun acknowledges that his return to the squad won’t be easy, adding: “They've been good. I mean, look at the AFCON. I think they conceded the least goals. So, there's not much more to add.

“Obviously, me wanting to come back into the team doesn't make it easier. But you need a good level of competition because we're talking about the Super Eagles and not just any team. You're talking about a team that wants to be the (best) in Africa. So, it needs to be hard to get into the team.”