Rangers star sparks four-club transfer chase as Sheffield United in running for man with big decision to make
Rangers attacker Kemar Roofe is reportedly being eyed by Sheffield United, Fulham, QPR and Southampton ahead of the summer.
According to a report by Football Insider, the quartet are all apparently keen on luring the forward down the border to England ahead of next season. Roofe, 31, is out of contract at the end of this campaign and is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension. He is due to become available as a free agent as things stand.
The Jamaica international, who has five caps under his belt so far in his career, has a big decision to make on his future with it yet to be known whether Rangers will be handing him a new deal or not. He has had his injury problems over recent times and an exit from Ibrox later this year would free up space and funds in Phillipe Clement’s ranks to bring in other reinforcements in the next transfer window.
Roofe has been with the Glasgow side since 2020 and has scored 38 goals in 98 games for them in all competitions to date, two of which have come this term in 20 outings.
He is a product of the West Brom academy and had loan spells away from the Baggies at Northampton Town, Cheltenham Town and Colchester United to get some experience under his belt as a youngster before embarking on permanent stints at Oxford United, Leeds United and Anderlecht. Rangers need to weigh up whether to retain his services or let him go. If he is to head out the exit door, Sheffield United, Fulham, QPR and Southampton have all been mentioned as possible suitors.
