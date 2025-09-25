Russell Martin has named his Rangers starting line-up to face KRC Genk in their opening Europa League fixture at Ibrox

Russell Martin has named his Rangers starting XI to face KRC Genk in tonight’s opening Europa League fixture at Ibrox Stadium (8pm BST).

Following a much-needed 2-0 win over Hibs on League Cup duty last weekend, the pressure has eased slightly on head coach Martin.

However, the Englishman will know he needs to back that result with another victory over the struggling Belgians, who arrive in Glasgow still licking their wounds after suffering a last-gasp defeat at home to reigning champions Union Saint-Gilloise.

Team news: Bojan Miovski benched, £8m signing starts

Martin has made only ONE change to his Rangers team from the side that ran out 2-0 winners at home to Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals last weekend.

Striker Bojan Miovski, who scored and picked up a knock against the capital club on Saturday, is dropped to the bench with £8million summer signing from Everton Youssef Chermiti favoured to lead the line on what will be his first start for the club.

Youngster Aiden McCallion takes his place among the substitutes, with midfielder Joe Rothwell back in the matchday squad after a short period on the sidelines. There’s still no return for injured trio Lyall Cameron Rabbi Matondo or Dujon Sterling, while Max Aarons is absent through suspension.

What has Derek Cornelius said pre-match?

“I have had a few crazy weeks, but I am enjoying it. I have had a good welcome from the group and I am happy. This is my first European game, so it is something to look forward to and hopefully it is a memorable one.

“I have heard a lot of good things about European games here and I am looking forward to getting going. Games like this was one of the reasons I came here. The club is special, there is a lot of history here and games like these are when memories are made and I am focused for tomorrow.

“Clubs like Rangers there is an expectation to win and the pressure we are getting from outside, I view it as a privilege and a challenge to help the situation. From speaking to people, they want to see a team who will give their all performance wise and that’s what you can expect from us tomorrow.

“The result will take care of itself but from our perspective we have to do everything we can to win, especially at home. The supporters can be our biggest strength but also an obstacle to overcome. When they get behind us it can be a 12th man on the pitch, but that comes down to us as they feed off our performance.

“This game is no different, if we push they will get behind us and be the difference in the match.”

Here's your confirmed starting XI’s ahead of this evening’s European clash in Govan...

Rangers XI:

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), John Souttar, Derek Cornelius, Jayden Meghoma, Nicolas Raskin, Mohamed Diomande, Thelo Aasgaard, Mikey Moore, Djeidi Gassama, Youssef Chermiti

SUBS: Liam Kelly (GK), Kieran Wright (GK), Joe Rothwell, Connor Barron, Oliver Antman, Nasser Djiga, Bojan Miovski, Josh Gentles, Danilo, Bailey Rice, Findlay Curtis, Aiden McCallion.

KRC Genk XI:

Hendrik Van Crombrugge, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Matte Smets, Mujaid Sadick, Joris Kayembe, Yaimar Medina, Ibrahima Bangoura, Patrik Hrosovsky, Bryan Heynen (C), Jerna Steuckers, Oh Hyeon-gyu.

SUBS: Lucca Brughmans (GK), Junya Ito, Konstantinos Karetsas, Aaron Bibout, Nikolas Sattlberger, Ken Nkuba, Robin Mirisola, Ayumu Yokoyama, Noah Adedeji-Sternberg, Adrian Palacios, Josue Kongolo, Jusef Erabi