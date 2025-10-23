Danny Rohl has named his first Rangers starting line-up to face SK Brann in their latest Europa League fixture in Norway

Danny Rohl has named his first Rangers starting XI to face SK Brann in this evening’s Europa League clash at the 17,000-seater Brann Stadion in Norway (5.45pm BST).

Following a prolonged managerial search, the Ibrox side begin life under their new head coach in Bergen as they look to secure their first points of the competition after back-to-back defeats to Genk and Sturm Graz in the league phase.

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss has succeeded Russell Martin in the dugout and has had little time to settle into his new surroundings. The short-term goal is an obvious one for Rohl - win matches and quickly to salvage a woeful season.

The injury-hit hosts, who currently sit third in the Norwegian Eliteserien, will be difficult opponents to overcome, having thrashed Dutch outfit FC Utrecht last time out and are on a five-match winning run in all competitions.

Team news: 2 changes as Cornelius and Miovski benched

Rohl has made TWO changes to the Rangers team from the side that salvaged a 2-2 draw against Dundee United at home last weekend.

Derek Cornelius drops to the bench, with Wolves loanee Nasser Djiga given the nod to take the Canadian’s place. £8m summer signing Youssef Chermiti is favoured over Bojan Miovski to lead the line.

Centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez is included in a first matchday squad for over two months since arriving from Peterborough United for £3.5m.

What has Thelo Aasgaard said pre-match?

“It has only been a couple of days, but he (Danny Rohl) has really tried to give us as much information, without overloading us, so we are going to try and take that onto the pitch tomorrow.

“He wants us to play with great intensity, on and off the ball, he mentioned his pressing style of play, and I think I can use my presence, but also take my calmness on the ball and try and work my way into his system.

“It will take a while for us all to be fully prepared in a match as the perfect team that he wants but I am really looking forward to that process.

“With the start of the season it has been tough and of course it is disappointing to have this start, but I think individually I am always going to strive for more and hopefully the last game was a little bit more of what I can do.”

On tonight’s opponents, Aasgaard added: “I know a few of the lads who are playing for Brann so that will be exciting, but I will approach it like any other match. I always go into every game as well prepared as I can.

“I have heard a little bit about the club from players I have played with at Norway and they said it is a great atmosphere here and a great stadium, so I am really looking forward to playing here.

“We do our analysis on every team, and the new manager has gone through their principles and how they want to build up, how they want to attack our goal, so we have prepared like any other team.”

Here's your confirmed starting XI’s ahead of this evening’s European clash in Bergen...

SK Brann XI:

Mathias Dyngeland; Denzel De Roeve, Fredrik Knudsen (C), Eivind Helland, Vetle Dragsnes, Emil Kornvig, Jacob Sorensen, Eggert Gudmundsson, Ulrik Mathisen, Bard Finne, Noah Holm.

SUBS: Tom Bramel (GK), Mathias Klausen (GK), Nana Boakye, Thore Pedersen, Joachim Soltvedt. Japhet Sery Larsen, Lars Remmem, Mads Sande, Markus Haaland, Mads Hansen.

Rangers XI:

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), John Souttar, Nasser Djiga, Jayden Meghoma, Nicolas Raskin, Joe Rothwell, Thelo Aasgaard, Oliver Antman, Djeidi Gassama, Youssef Chermiti.

SUBS: Liam Kelly (GK), Max Aarons, Connor Barron, Derek Cornelius, Lyall Cameron, Bojan Miovski, Emmanuel Fernandez, Mikey Moore, Bailey Rice, Findlay Curtis, Aiden McCallion, Danilo.