Russell Martin has named his Rangers starting XI to face SK Sturm Graz in tonight’s Europa League clash at the Merkur Arena in Austria (8pm BST).

Both teams are aiming to bounce back from defeats on matchday one of the league phase, with the Ibrox side losing 1-0 at home to KRC Genk and Sturm Graz going down 2-0 at FC Midtjylland.

The Light Blues will hope to capitalise on the reigning Austrian Bundesliga champions struggles on home soil this season, despite failing to impress on their travels.

Team news: Chermiti favoured over Miovski in attack

Martin has made just ONE change to his Rangers team from the side that ran out 2-1 winners away to Livingston in the Premiership last weekend. Youssef Chermiti is given the nod to lead the line instead of Bojan Miovski.

Midfielder Lyall Cameron is back in the matchday squad after a recent period on the sidelines through injury.

What has Connor Barron said pre-match?

“We are buzzing, it will be a tough test, but it is one we are looking forward to and we’ll be ready to go and give it our all to get the three points.

“Last week in Europe wasn’t good enough, it was tough circumstances with the red card, but we are together more than ever, and we have to continue the good bits we had at the weekend and take it into tomorrow night.

“We should’ve put the game to bed earlier than we did on Sunday to be honest, but it dragged on. We stayed together and got over the line which was good. It is about continuing that momentum.

“We have just got to concentrate on each game as it comes and make sure we are doing our job on the pitch. We need to get the performances right and get the right result because at the end of the day that is all that matters.”

Here's your confirmed starting XI’s ahead of this evening’s European clash in Graz...

SK Sturm Graz XI:

Oliver Christensen; Jon Gorenc Stankovic (C), Tim Oermann, Otar Kiteishvili, Emir Karic, Tomi Horvat, Tochi Chukwumani, Dimitri Lavalee, Belmin Beganovic, Emanuel Aiwu, Maurice Malone.

SUBS: Matteo Bignetti (GK), Christoph Wiener-Pucher (GK), Jeyland Mitchell, Julius Beck, Seedy Jatta, Stefan Hierlander, Gabriel Haider, Niklas Geyrhofer, Leon Grgic, Luca Weinhandl, Jacob Hodl,

Rangers XI:

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), John Souttar, Derek Cornelius, Jayden Meghoma, Nicolas Raskin, Connor Barron, Thelo Aasgaard, Oliver Antman, Djeidi Gassama, Youssef Chermiti.

SUBS: Liam Kelly (GK), Kieran Wright (GK), Max Aarons, Joe Rothwell, Lyall Cameron, Nasser Djiga, Bojan Miovski, Mikey Moore, Danilo, Bailey Rice, Findlay Curtis, Aiden McCallion.