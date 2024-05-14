Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack Butland has been a standout performer for Rangers this term

Rangers boss Philippe Clement is adamant that Jack Butland will not be sold this summer despite speculation linking him with various English clubs.

The former Crystal Palace star has been excellent since arriving at Ibrox in the summer and boasts a league-leading 18 clean sheets from his 36 Premiership outings this term.

Butland has been arguably the standout player for Rangers this term, with a string of impressive performances seeing him touted for a return to the England set-up under Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024.

However, his form is unlikely to be enough to carry Rangers to a first league title in three years, and although Clement has admitted that huge changes will take place in the summer transfer window, he is insistent that Butland will not be sold at any price.

When asked if he may have to sell some of his key men to finance his rebuild, Clement told the Herald: “That depends.

"But you can only sell players if you are sure you can get better for a lower price. You can then use the extra money that you have for different positions. That can maybe be a decision. But there are also a few players I don’t want to let go for any price.”

The reporter asked: “Like Jack Butland?”

“That is a good example, yes.” Clement added

“I think that’s a very important thing for this club.”

Clement says that the groundwork has already been going on for a long time now to build a squad capable of dethroning Celtic as champions next term, as he indicated that fans should expect a major revamp over the next couple of months.

“Yeah there is, we know that,” he said.

“We have been busy with that for months, we know.

“I cannot put a number on how many we will bring in. I know a number, but I’m not going to put that in the media now.

“Of course [it will be significant], because we have a lot of contracts ending also.

“We don’t have unlimited finances, so we need to make the right decisions in the positions and where to spend more and where to spend less. And of course, a story with the Champions League would also change things in that way.

“We are going to need to be more creative in that as a club, and we need to do it fast also, because we have decisive games already in August.

“Also, in the league and in Europe, because we still have a chance to qualify in Europe. But you need your players in fast enough if you only have half a squad in that moment.

“So, that makes it much more difficult, and in the meantime you cannot lose points in the league also.

“That is going to be a challenging period for everybody to make fast decisions, to make good decisions, and to convince people to come here also.

“But, I can say that everybody on the board, in recruitment, are very motivated for that. And they are working really hard for that.”

Rangers will host Dundee tonight and know that anything less than a victory will secure Celtic’s fate as champions.

A victory for Rangers could take the title race to the last day of the season, but only if Celtic leave empty handed in an away trip to Kilmarnock.