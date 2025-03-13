Rangers starting XI vs Fenerbahce: 2 changes from Istanbul ecstasy as Ferguson sticks with same formation
Interim manager Barry Ferguson has named his Rangers starting XI and substitutes to face Fenerbahce in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie at Ibrox.
Holding a 3-1 first leg advantage, the Light Blues will be favourites to complete the job and advance to the quarter-final at the expense of their Turkish opponents - managed by the ‘Special One’, Jose Mourinho.
Ferguson’s men relished their underdog status in Istanbul last week and will be confident of prevailing again back on home soil. However, it’s difficult to write off any side bossed by Mourinho in Europe and the visitors will know they have the talent at their disposal to turn this tie around. It’s all set to be an enthralling night in Govan.
Ferguson, who has opted to stick the newly adopted 3-4-2-1 shape, makes TWO changes from the line-up that started the 3-1 win in Istanbul last week, with both coming in defence. Leon Balogun slots in on the left side of a back three in place of Robin Propper who sustained a head knock during the first leg, while Dujon Sterling replaces Ridvan Yilmaz at right wing-back.
“All the boys are buzzing, it was obviously a great result over in Turkey last week. We have got a massive tie tomorrow and we know it is not done so everyone is fully focused on making sure the job is done.
“It was a good performance but the game is done now. We are onto the second leg and we know it is not done. We need to better than what we were over there, we expect Fenerbahce to come over and they are a top side so we respect them and have got to make sure that we are on the ball tomorrow.
“No matter the occasion or anything you have got to go and apply yourself and make sure that you are putting in a good performance to first of all help the team. Of course these games you are going out to prove yourself as well, every time you step on the pitch you have got to have that in your head but tomorrow we have got to a job to do and we'll be ready for that.
“To progress? It would be a massive achievement of course. We want to go as far as we can in the competition, there has been a couple of knocks and bumps on the road but it is about how you overcome them and how you look in the future now and we have got to take every game as it comes and make sure that we win every game we play in.”
Rangers starting XI (3-4-2-1):
Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), John Souttar, Leon Balogun; Jefte, Dujon Sterling, Nicolas Raskin, Connor Barron; Mohamed Diomande, Vaclav Cerny; Cyriel Dessers.
SUBS: Liam Kelly (GK), Ridvan Yilmaz, Robin Propper, Tom Lawrence, Nedim Bajrami, Clinton Nsiala, Hamza Igamane, Ianis Hagi, Ross McCausland, Bailey Rice, Findlay Curtis, Danilo.
Fenerbahce starting XI (4-4-2):
Irfan Can Egribayat, Mert Muldur, Milan Skriniar, Yusuf Akcicek, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Filip Kostic, Sofyan Amrabat, Fred (C), Sebastian Szymanski, Talisca, Youssef En-Nesyri.