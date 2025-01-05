Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rangers’ confirmed starting XI for Scottish Premiership clash against the Hibees at Easter Road

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philippe Clement has named his Rangers starting XI and substitutes to face Hibs in their latest Scottish Premiership fixture at Easter Road Stadium on Sunday lunchtime.

The Ibrox side will be focused on building on their impressive 3-0 Old Firm derby victory over Celtic in the capital, but they come up against an in-form Hibees side who have managed to drag themselves clear of the relegation zone into top-six contention in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unbeaten in their past five games, with four wins and one draw, David Gray’s side have risen up to seventh in the league table and are looking to extend that run against the second-placed Light Blues.

Clement has named an unchanged starting line-up from the side that eased to a comfortable win over the Hoops, with Ridvan Yilmaz filling in at right-back once again and midfielder Nicolas Raskin retaining the captain’s armband. One alteration is made to the subs bench following Robbie Fraser’s loan move to Livingston, with B-team defender Clinton Nsiala stepping up to the senior squad.

What has defender, Robin Propper said?

“The key is to be consistent. You have to adjust in these type of games. In games such as Thursday we can win 3-0, but in the last game we drew at Motherwell. We missed a lot of experienced players and the guys who are always playing.

“We need to be extra focused and the players who came in did really well. For me, it’s the same if I play with Tav (James Tavernier), Dujon (Sterling) or Leon (Balogun); it doesn’t matter and I try to play my game. It doesn’t make a difference and I try to help the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a lot of voices in Jack (Butland) and Tav, as well as Leon and John (Souttar). I’m there as well and I try to keep up with that to help each other. But now we have perhaps less experience in the back four, so maybe you hear me a bit more.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of this afternoon's Premiership encounter in Leith...

Hibernian starting XI:

Jordan Smith; Lewis Miller, Martin Boyle (C), Chris Cadden, Jack Iredale, Kwon Hyeok-kyu, Nicky Cadden, Nectar Triantis, Josh Campbell, Rocky Bushiri, Dwight Gayle.

SUBS: Josef Bursik (GK), Warren O’Hora, Dylan Levitt, Luke Amos, Harry McKirdy, Jordan Obita, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, Junior Hoilett, Rudi Molotnikov.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers starting XI:

Liam Kelly; Ridvan Yilmaz, Dujon Sterling, Robin Propper, Jefte; Nicolas Raskin (C), Mohamed Diomande; Nedim Bajrami, Ianis Hagi, Vaclav Cerny; Hamza Igamane.

SUBS: Mason Munn (GK), Oscar Cortes, Connor Barron, Cyriel Dessers, Rabbi Matondo, Clinton Nsiala Kieran Dowell, Leon King, Danilo.