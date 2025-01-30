Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers confirmed starting XI for the final Europa League group phase encounter vs Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox

Philippe Clement has named his Rangers starting XI and substitutes to face Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their final Europa League match of the competition’s League Phase at Ibrox Stadium.

Matchday eight promises to be one full of thrills and excitement, with the Light Blues retaining a faint chance of securing a top-eight finish in the League Phase table with a place in the next round already guaranteed.

The Belgian visitors sit 15th on 11 points, just two spots behind the Gers on goal difference, so a victory for either side along with other results falling in their favour could ensure they sneak into the top eight. Rangers, however, will look to make home advantage count, a venue they have only lost twice at so far this season.

Clement makes TWO changes from the line-up that started the 3-1 Premiership win over Dundee United, with Leon King in at centre-half for his first start of the season in place of Clinton Nsiala. Winger Vaclav Cerny is fit enough to start and drafted in for Ianis Hagi, with Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane spearheading the attack.

And in a welcome boost, key defender John Souttar returns to the matchday squad for the first time since mid-December, taking his place on the bench alongside exit-linked Tom Lawrence. Rabbi Matondo is omitted after completing a loan move to German Bundesliga 2 side Hannover 96 for the rest of the season.

What has goalkeeper, Jack Butland said?

“These are the games that you want to be a part of, and these are the competitions you want to be in the final stages of. We’ll either look forward to the play-off round or we’ll look forward to the knockout stage. Either way, the focus is on winning the game tomorrow.

“We have to continue to improve, we have to even look at games like Old Trafford and look at where we can improve in situations. We will look at the game from the weekend, we put in a really good second half performance, but we can't settle and be comfortable with the performances we put in. We have got to keep looking to be better.

“Say what you like about this squad, we are not satisfied even going to Old Trafford last Thursday, it was not a case of ‘oh we put on a good performance we can be happy with ourselves’. In the days after it we looked back on it but in the moment, we were gutted that we didn’t get the result and one that we deserved so I think that shows the mentality of the squad.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of tonight’s Europa League encounter in Govan...

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Jack Butland; Leon King, James Tavernier (C), Robin Propper, Jefte; Nicolas Raskin, Mohamed Diomande; Nedim Bajrami, Vaclav Cerny, Hamza Igamane; Cyriel Dessers.

SUBS: Liam Kelly (GK), Mason Munn (GK), John Souttar, Tom Lawrence, Ross McCausland, Bailey Rice, Zak Lovelace, Findlay Curtis, Paul Nsio, Zander Hutton.

Union Saint-Gilloise starting XI (3-1-4-2):

Anthony Moris (C); Ross Sykes, Kevin Mac Allister, Fedde Leysen, Anan Khalaili, Ousseynou Niang, Charles Vanhoutte, Kamiel Van De Perre, Noah Sadiki, Franjo Ivanovic, Mohammed Fuseini.

SUBS: Vic Chambaere (GK), Joachim Imbrechts (GK), Mathias Rasmussen, Anouar Ait El Hadj, Kevin Rodriguez, Mohamed Asri, Soulaimane Berradi.