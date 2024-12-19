The January transfer window is fast approaching and Philippe Clement will look to bolster several areas of his squad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers missed out on the first piece of silverware at the weekend when they suffered an agonising defeat to Celtic on penalties in the Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden Park.

The Ibrox club are also trailing their arch rivals by eleven points heading into 2025 in the Scottish Premiership but have given themselves a great chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League. However, the January transfer window is now just weeks away and there is plenty of room for improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of positions Philippe Clement may look to strengthen, another attacking option and defensive cover at centre-back will be top of his agenda, but there is also statistics and data that can show particularly aspects of their game where they are struggling. That data can be found at popular football statistics site WhoScored.com, who have gathered statistics on the Light Blues and deemed them ‘very strong’ in three areas but ‘very weak’ in one.

According to the stats, Rangers biggest weakness is considered to be at ‘aerial duels’. Philippe Clement and his coaching staff can always look to work on that area of the game on the training pitch but may also look to add some proven quantities to bolster the statistical weaknesses.

In terms of strengths, it makes for happier reading. WhoScored claim that the stats show Rangers to be ‘very strong’ in three aspects of the game. They are:

Creating long shot opportunities

Creating chances through individual skill

Protecting the lead

Rangers are also considered ‘strong’ when it comes to ‘creating chances using through balls’ as well as ‘attacking down the wings’ and also ‘defending set pieces’. According to their website, WhoScored say that: “strengths, weaknesses and styles are calculated from statistics of each player's latest two seasons.”

They describe Rangers’ style of play as the following:

Take long shots

Short passes

Attempt through balls often

Possession football

Control the game in the opposition's half

Play the offside trap

Rotate their first eleven