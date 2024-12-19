Rangers statistical strengths & weaknesses outlined as Ibrox club 'very strong' in 3 areas and 'very weak' in 1
Rangers missed out on the first piece of silverware at the weekend when they suffered an agonising defeat to Celtic on penalties in the Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden Park.
The Ibrox club are also trailing their arch rivals by eleven points heading into 2025 in the Scottish Premiership but have given themselves a great chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League. However, the January transfer window is now just weeks away and there is plenty of room for improvement.
In terms of positions Philippe Clement may look to strengthen, another attacking option and defensive cover at centre-back will be top of his agenda, but there is also statistics and data that can show particularly aspects of their game where they are struggling. That data can be found at popular football statistics site WhoScored.com, who have gathered statistics on the Light Blues and deemed them ‘very strong’ in three areas but ‘very weak’ in one.
According to the stats, Rangers biggest weakness is considered to be at ‘aerial duels’. Philippe Clement and his coaching staff can always look to work on that area of the game on the training pitch but may also look to add some proven quantities to bolster the statistical weaknesses.
In terms of strengths, it makes for happier reading. WhoScored claim that the stats show Rangers to be ‘very strong’ in three aspects of the game. They are:
- Creating long shot opportunities
- Creating chances through individual skill
- Protecting the lead
Rangers are also considered ‘strong’ when it comes to ‘creating chances using through balls’ as well as ‘attacking down the wings’ and also ‘defending set pieces’. According to their website, WhoScored say that: “strengths, weaknesses and styles are calculated from statistics of each player's latest two seasons.”
They describe Rangers’ style of play as the following:
- Take long shots
- Short passes
- Attempt through balls often
- Possession football
- Control the game in the opposition's half
- Play the offside trap
- Rotate their first eleven
