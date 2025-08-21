Reports in Spain claim the Ibrox club ‘hold an interest’ in the the Villarreal striker

Rangers are facing competition from one of Russell Martin’s former clubs Swansea City for highly-rated La Liga striker Karl Etta Eyong.

The Cameroon Under-23 international plies his trade with Villarreal and reports in Spain have claimed the Ibrox side ‘hold an interest’ in the 21-year-old after missing out on long-term target Dor Turgeman.

Etta Eyong scored 19 goals in 30 appearances for the Spanish club’s B-team last season and has subsequently earned a first-team promotion this summer. He has continued his prolific form in front of goal over the course of pre-season, netting in their opening day 2-0 over Real Oviedo.

According to media outlet El Chiringuito, EFL Championship side Swansea City are also vying for his signature and have already had a loan offer for the attacker turned down.

Despite Etta Eyong impressing since making the step up to the senior squad, Villarreal are understood to still be in the market for more reinforcements in the forward department.

It remains uncertain how much game time Eyong will be handed this term, but the player has intimated he wants to stay in Castellón amid interest from league rivals Levante.

Eyong joined Villarreal from Cadiz on a three-year contract last summer. He made his La Liga debut in April and has gained plenty of admirers in recent months.

Rangers have made ten new signings under head coach Russell Martin, who is still keen to get another frontman through the door amid continued speculation surrounding Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers.