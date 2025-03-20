The latest on Rangers’ situation amid takeover by Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe and 49 Enterprises.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It may be the international break but takeover speculation surrounding Barry Ferguson’s side is just as widespread.

Rangers enjoyed an Old Firm derby win at Celtic Park before the two-week break and the 49 Enterprises’ takeover bid is still on course to be completed by the end of May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legal documents have been submitted, according to reports, and that has allowed Paraag Marathe and his group to plan ahead for the summer transfer window.

That’s just one area to focus on - with the Ibrox club already going through a full ‘root and branch’ review of their operations.

Finance expert has say on Rangers’ takeover bid and transfer plans

Speaking to FootballInsider247, Stefan Borson highlighted that the 49ers are planning to get the deal done before the end of the season to allow them to be invovled in the summer window.

He said: “There is a timetable that they’re going through with the due diligence process. Clearly, what they’re trying to do is get the whole thing wrapped up close to the end of the season and bed it in over the summer such that the new owners can be in place to do some transfer business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vaclav Cerny gives green light for Ibrox stay while away with Czechia

Rangers favourite Cerny could be the first key transfer movement for the Glasgow giants - with the attacker stating he would be very happy to stay put in Scotland.

Asked about staying beyond his season-long loan, Cerny said: "I definitely do. But there are so many aspects that I can't control. All I can do is be the best I can and keep up my form and numbers.

" Rangers will be going through some changes in the summer, there's talk of new owners buying a large percentage of the shares. But nothing is confirmed, it's just being talked about and written about in the media.

"It wouldn't be right to discuss something with someone who doesn't know what will happen in two months. It's too early for that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans bid over £20k for Cerny’s ‘water squirting’ shirt from Old Firm

Cerny’s match-worn top from the recent Old Firm is sought after by Rangers’ fans - and it is fetching over £20,000 via MatchWornShirt.

At the time of writing, the leading offer currently stands at a staggering £24,000, with a section on the website outlining the noble cause behind the winning bid.

The Czechia star became the focus of the post-match conversations after he was captured celebrating by squirting water on Celtic supporters.

And incident was then subject of a Police Scotland probe.