Fabio Silva of Rangers has returned to Wolves following his Ibrox loan spell

The Portuguese forward has thanked a number of different parties after returning to Molineux

Outgoing Rangers loanee Fabio Silva insists spending the second half of the season at Ibrox has “made him a man” as he looked back on his six-month stint in Glasgow.

The one-time £35million forward has returned to Premier League side Wolves for pre-season following the conclusion of his temporary spell, during which he scored six goals in all competitions but didn’t manage any assists.

And the Portuguese Under-21 star has since broken his silence on social media by claiming he gained more than he lost from the experience during his time in Scotland after coming in for some intense criticism.

Silva - deployed regularly on the left flank by Philippe Clement - displayed flashes of his ability but was unable to help prevent arch rivals Celtic from lifting the Premiership title and Scottish Cup. Detailing the lessons he learned both on and off the pitch, the 21-year-old felt it was a campaign which showed that life is "made up of good and bad moments". He wrote on Instagram: “Life will knock us down but we can choose whether or not to get back up. Life is made up of good and bad moments. Of ups and downs. This season I gained much more than I lost. I lived in new stadiums, new environments and in a different city.

“It was a year of learning and a year that made me a man. I learned that the important thing is to never give up and that I must mature every day so that the result is consistent.