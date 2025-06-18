Rangers have been told there is a transfer lesson from Leeds United worth heeding.

Rangers have been told to learn from the errors Leeds United made a couple of years ago when it comes to the pursuit of one transfer target.

A host of names have been linked to Russell Martin’s side, who are gearing up for a Champions League second round qualifier vs Panathinaikos later in July. One of those names is Max Aarons who has been tipped with a move to Rangers on loan from Bournemouth after time at Valencia last campaign.

Just two years ago, after the 49ers took full control of Leeds United, it looked as if the right back would link up with them from Norwich City. He ended up opting for the Cherries, and now ex Leeds United plus Rangers striker Ross McCormack has claimed it was a deal far down as a medical before a U turn. Now the 49ers are in control at Rangers and on the prowl for Aarons again, and the pundit on duty for Clyde 1 hopes he signs his deal on the day of his checks should it get to that stage.

Pundit’s Leeds United warning to Rangers over transfer target

He said: “Well, I've actually seen him play a lot in the English Championship at Norwich. Fantastic player. Can play both right back and left back, so it'll be interesting to see where, if he does sign, where Russell Martin decides to play him. I would imagine it would be on the left. I can't see Tav coming out of the team.

“It will be competition. If Tav comes out of the team for whatever reason, a suspension, an injury, and Max Aarons goes in there and plays really well, then he'll stay in the team. But I think at the start, I can just see him playing... I've seen him play left back a number of times, and he's been exceptional.

“What I will say is, though, if he is going to go to Rangers, when he comes up for the medical, do not let him leave until he's signed. Because he was doing a medical at Leeds and he ended up leaving and going to Bournemouth. Keep him in the medical room until he's signed.”

Lyall Cameron to Rangers endorsed

McCormack also believes Rangers have struck a good deal signing Lyall Cameron on a free from Dundee. He said: “I think it's a good signing. I've been saying for a while that they probably need a little bit more British blood, Scottish blood in the squad. He's a talented boy. I think every time I've watched him play for Dundee, he's played really well. So no, I think it'll be a good signing.

“It just depends, really, how he starts pre-season. He could end up flying and start in the team, and if he does really well, then he stays in the team. I probably looked at it last season when Conor Barham went to Rangers, thinking the same. Is he going to get in the team? Is he going to get see many minutes? And he ended up playing a large percentage of the season.”