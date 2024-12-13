Rangers produced yet another commendable European performance against Tottenham

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers moved a step closer to the Europa League knockout stages after earning a well deserved 1-1 draw at home toTottenham Hotspur.

The Light Blues have delivered most of their best performances in Europe this season and continued that trend at Ibrox in an energetic and exuberant display where they showed that they were not fazed by the visit of Premier League opposition, nor the return of a familiar foe in Ange Postecoglou. Rangers dominated the first-half and were only denied the lead early on by the individual brilliance of former Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster, who deputised in the absence of Guglielmo Vicario.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gers eventually made the pressure pay and took the lead early in the second half when James Tavernier picked out in-form forward Hamza Igmane with a delightful chipped pass before the Moroccan calmly tucked the ball into the goal with a fine first-time finish.

Rangers continued to show initiative after the goal and were unfortunate not to double their lead later in the half as both Vaclav Cerny and Mohamed Diomande came close. In the end, the Ibrox side had to settle for a draw as Dejan Kulusevski continued his excellent goalscoring streak by equalising as a second half substitute.

The match lived up to the hopes of Rangers man, who continue to see a much-improved version of Philippe Clement’s team after a laboured start in the league. Following a memorable night of Europa League action, we take a look at all the reaction from inside the Rangers camp.

Spurs accused of Ibrox robbery

Former Hibs midfielder and Livingston assistant boss Marvin Bartley has claimed he was hugely surprised by the way Rangers dominated the game against Tottenham and has told Ange Postecoglou’s men to get out of Scotland quick after escaping with a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He tweeted: “I must admit I expected Rangers to get beat BUT…. Spurs need to get out of Scotland and quickly after that robbery!! Rangers deserved all three points for sure. Dominated throughout! Off to sleep as it’s the middle of the night here.”

Hamza Igamane was the goalscorer for Rangers and his performance was the subject of great praise by Bartley, who added in the comments section: “Yeah he is improving by the game isn’t he! His intelligence of when to stay central or pull wide is impressive too. Makes him hard to pick up for opposing defenders.”

Tottenham moment leaves pundit gasping 'oh my goodness’

Former Rangers and Hearts winger Neil McCann has heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Fraser Forster for keeping his team in the game.

With Rangers a goal up in the contest, Cyriel Dessers was presented with a guilt-edged opportunity to double his side’s advantage but was denied by a stupendous save from former Celtic shot-stopper Forster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, McCann looked back at the opportunity and said: “Oh my goodness. Wow. His play is absolutely outstanding, the flick, then another, and I'm just looking for him to hit the back of the net. I'm expecting the net to bulge and then Forster comes up with another big save."