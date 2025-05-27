A candidate to become the next manager of Rangers has been downplayed by a pundit.

The next Ibrox boss chase is ongoing with Davide Ancelotti and Steven Gerrard amongst some of the names to have been mentioned. Another is Russell Martin, who is on the hunt for his next gig after leaving Southampton during the 24/25 season. His style of play at the Saints, Swansea City and MK Dons has earned plaudits while ex Feyenoord boss Brian Priske has also been mentioned.

Ibrox hero turned pundit Craig Moore has weighed in on the managerial situation. He was asked about Russell Martin’s credentials and admitted the one-time Ibrox loanee and former Scotland defender held strong feelings it is not somebody he would like to see in the Rangers dugout, based on his previous football experiences.

Speaking to Go Radio, he said: “I don't think personally I would like to see him at Rangers. I just don't think the jobs that he's done have been at a level to come in and really sort of like dictate and dominate at Rangers. Listen, I could be wrong. I don't know him personally. I just don't think it would be a name that gets people excited.”

Moore also addressed the possibility of Priske, and said that no matter who gets the job, a fast start will be needed to stop fans from getting on their backs early. He added: “I don't know enough about him.

“Again, we've had Dutch managers before that have been quite successful at the football club. Listen, I just hope they get the right person that is able to shuffle the deck because that's what it needs massively and to show improvement will need to be seen from day one. Otherwise, the supporters will be very restless going into the season if they don't see that.”

Where Rangers are at in managerial vacancy hunt

In a statement earlier this month confirming caretaker Barry Ferguson and his coaching staff would be moving on from their first team roles, Rangers provided an update on where things were at in terms of a permanent successor. CEO Patrick Stewart said: “The club, and I am sure all our supporters, will be forever grateful to Barry for stepping up and taking on the role of head coach.

“He and his staff have performed admirably amongst some trying circumstances and achieved some excellent results along the way. Barry, Neil, Billy and Allan all had distinguished playing careers with Rangers, and they have all enhanced their standing with the club for their work since February. The reception they received at Ibrox on Wednesday night was fully merited, and I know meant so much to Barry and his team.

“The search for our new head coach is progressing well, and we look forward to concluding our process in the coming period.”