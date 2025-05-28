The Sheffield Wednesday boss is linked with the next Rangers manager job alongside Davide Ancelotti and Steven Gerrard,

Kris Boyd has cast his verdict on Rangers manager options - and wouldn’t be against the Sheffield Wednesday boss.

The former striker has been looking at who’s been linked to his ex side, where Davide Ancelotti, Brian Priske and Russell Martin have all been strongly mentioned. A dark horse could be Danny Rohl, who’s long term future at Sheffield Wednesday is in doubt but has had praise for work done with the Owls. He has been mentioned with the vacancy too.

Boyd has had a chat with contacts south of the border and has been left with an impression that Rangers would get a top coach if they were to hire Rohl. Whether they could stump up the cash to get him out of Sheffield Wednesday is another matter, as three possible candidates were dissected.

Sheffield Wednesday boss to Rangers assessed

He wrote in the Scottish Sun: “Danny Rohl is a name that's been mentioned and I wouldn't be against him. The biggest stumbling block appears to be the amount of money it would take to get him from Sheffield Wednesday. But having talked to people down there, I see him as a top manager.

“Another name who hasn't been mentioned this time is someone who was reportedly down to the last two last time ? Frank Lampard. Maybe Rangers don't want to pay the compensation that would be required to get him from Coventry. But the former Chelsea boss is someone I'd at least be having a conversation with. Sean Dyche is another who has been mentioned because he already has a connection with Thelwell.

“Maybe he's eyeing a return to the English Premier League, but I could definitely picture him at Ibrox. There are so many names being thrown around and I get that these things take time. But I just hope the club pinpoints one and makes an appointment soon.”

Kris Boyd verdict on next Rangers manager

Priske is declared a ‘non starter’, there’s doubts over Gerrard actually happening and Martin is seen as less of a gamble than Ancelotti. Speaking on the former Real Madrid coach, Boyd added: “His name was flagged up a few weeks ago, but was played down by Ibrox sources almost immediately. It seemed like the club had backed away from initial reports in Spain linking the Italian with a move to Scotland. Since then, it's gathered momentum again, with Ancelotti appearing to be one of the genuine contenders. But should he be? For me, the biggest reason Ancelotti is being considered is his surname and the fact dad, Carlo, is one of the most successful managers ever.

“That's all well and good. Ancelotti Jr has worked at some of the world's elite clubs as part of his dad's staff. But I'm not sure that qualifies him for a job like Rangers. If we were just talking about someone not called Ancelotti, I don't think there would be this clamour for him. I respect the fact he's coached at a high level, but it would be a massive gamble to name him the next manager of Rangers because he's untested. We're talking about someone who has zero understanding of Scottish football, so it would be asking a huge amount of him to adapt to the culture instantly.

“Some may argue Rangers should be adapting to his culture, not the other way. But I've seen first-hand what it's like when a manager comes here and tries to implement huge change overnight. It's tough. It's not just players who need to change, it's the supporters too. And I'm not sure Rangers' season-ticket holders would have the patience required for an appointment like this. I just think it would be a monumental risk, but I also appreciate there are examples of coaches who have left clubs to go their own way, like Enzo Maresca and Mikel Arteta. But then I suppose there was also Michael Beale.”