Rangers have been long-time admirers of Morgan Whittaker of Plymouth Argyle | Getty Images

The Pilgrims have already knocked back a bid in excess of £7million for the attacking midfielder

Rangers will secure the signing of highly sought after Plymouth Argyle attacker Morgan Whittaker this summer if the Ibrox side return with an improved eight-figure bid, claims a former England international.

The Glasgow giants are believed to have tabled an offer in excess of £7million for the ex-Swansea City star last week, which was turned down by the Pilgrims. Philippe Clement has reignited the club’s interest in a player they were heavily linked with last year, while Premier League duo Brentford and Wolves are also eyeing a transfer swoop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now it appears the Gers are back in the rage for Whittaker’s services, but they will face stiff competition after Plymouth slapped a whopping £15m price tag on the 24-year-old six months ago after interested parties circled in the January window. However, Carlton Palmer believes that Clement could snap him up for less than that fee before the window comes to an end next month.

Loading....

Whittaker notched 19 goals in the English Championship for Argyle last season, helping the Devon-based club retain their second tier status on the final day of the campaign. His rise to prominence in recent years has caught the eye of a number of suitors after reports of numerous bids being rejected while he was still a Swansea player.

It’s thought Whittaker would still be open to making the move north of the border and Palmer reckons an increased bid could be enough to force Plymouth’s hand, although manager Wayne Rooney has insisted that he’s not for sale.

He told Football League World: “The rumours are that Glasgow Rangers are preparing to go back in with an improved for Morgan Whittaker. Apparently Whittaker has made his feelings clear that he would like to join Rangers, and he had an impressive season last season with Plymouth to help keep them in the Championship, his 19 goals were a major part in keeping them up. “Rangers initially wanted to take Whittaker last year when Michael Beale was in charge; multiple bids were turned down by Swansea City at that point. He’s now back on the radar of current boss Philippe Clement, and it looks like Rangers will be selling captain James Tavernier to Trabzonspor, and this is likely to fund a second bid for Whittaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So we’ll have to see, Wayne Rooney has made it very clear that they wouldn’t be selling Whittaker unless they get a crazy offer. But it’s getting close to the start of the season, and if Whittaker has made his feelings known, I would think an improved offer - say they came back with £10 million and add-ons - I think it’s likely that we see Plymouth Argyle’s Morgan Whittaker heading to Rangers.”

Plymouth can invest in squad with Morgan Whittaker profits

Whittaker became Plymouth’s most expensive player in their history when he signed a permanent deal after a successful loan spell at Home Park, becoming the first million pound player that Argyle ever recruited. Amid speculation of a potential fee of over ten times that this summer, Palmer feels that the forward can be viewed as a terrific piece of business by Argyle if the does head elsewhere. And he admits that the funds could be used to replace their star man.

He continued: “It represents a huge profit for Plymouth Argyle on what they paid for Morgan Whittaker, and it would be a really big disappointment for Wayne Rooney as he will need to replace those goals. As I said, they were very integral in keeping Plymouth in the Championship last season. It’s not going to be easy, and it’s not going to come cheaply but there’s no point keeping an unhappy player.”